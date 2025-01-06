Love or Duty? The Ultimate Dilemma for The Royal Family.

10pm Wednesday REAL CROWN: INSIDE THE HOUSE OF WINDSOR - Documentary

This epic family saga that explores six decades of British royal history.

Real Crown: Inside the House of Windsor

Spanning over six decades of British history, this epic family saga offers behind-the-scenes revelations and intimate insights into the stories we think we know – the celebrations, tragedies and scandals that made headlines around the world – alongside the assassinations, bomb plots and kidnappings that are an intrinsic part of royal life. The series unfolds in glossy and immersive archive from across the decades, bringing the family’s history to life like never before.

In the episode, Love and Duty - Discover the Royal Family’s personal struggles as they navigate the demands of duty and the power of love.





