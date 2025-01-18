A peaceful village cricket match turns deadly

9pm Tuesday MIDSOMER MURDERS – Crime Drama

Dean Man’s Eleven - Fletcher's Cross is preparing for annual cricket match when the wife of local landowner and cricket captain is murdered after taking dog for a walk.

Midsomer Murders - Dead Man's Eleven

A brutal murder shakes the tranquil village of Fletcher's Cross. Tara Cavendish, the young wife of local landowner Robert Cavendish, is found beaten to death with a cricket bat. As Barnaby and Troy investigate, they unravel a web of secrets, scandals, and motives among the villagers, including a disputed footpath, a disgruntled son, and a mysterious death 18 months prior. Can they uncover the truth behind the murder?

