Murder Strikes in the Perfect Village

9pm Tuesday Midsomer Murders – Crime Drama

The village of Midsomer Mallow, vies for the coveted title of "Perfect Village” when a string of murders derails their chances. Guest star, Orlando Bloom

Midsomer Murders - Judgement Day

Judgement Day - In the picturesque village of Midsomer Mallow, a murder shatters the tranquility. As the village vies for the coveted title of "Perfect Village," a string of break-ins sets the stage for the gruesome discovery of Peter Drinkwater's body. With no shortage of suspects, including a jealous husband, a scorned girlfriend, and village committee members desperate to protect their reputation, Barnaby must untangle a complex web of motives and deceit. As the investigation unfolds, he uncovers a surprising connection to a murder from years past, ultimately revealing the shocking truth.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!