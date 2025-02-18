Explore The Life of a Trailblazing Writer

9pm Thursday Paul Laurence Dunbar: Beyond the Mask Documentary

Discover the complex life and legacy of Paul Laurence Dunbar, the first African American to gain national fame as a writer. This documentary explores Dunbar's pioneering work, including his iconic poem "We Wear the Mask," and his experiences navigating racism and identity at the turn of the century.

Paul Dunbar: Behind the Mask

This documentary explores the remarkable life and legacy of Paul Laurence Dunbar, the first African American to achieve national fame as a writer. Born in Dayton, Ohio, to former slaves, Dunbar (1872-1906) is celebrated for his powerful poems, including "We Wear the Mask" and "Sympathy," which inspired Maya Angelou's autobiography "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings." Dunbar's story is a poignant reflection of the African American experience during the turn of the century, marked by his courageous essays criticizing Jim Crow laws and lynching, as well as his complex and sometimes contradictory approach to his own identity and creativity.



