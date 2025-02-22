Inheritance of Death

9pm Tuesday Midsomer Murders – Crime Drama

When the owner of Easterly Grange Hotel, passes away, the hotel is left to four beneficiaries. However, the celebration is short-lived, as one of the new owners, Gregory Chamber, goes missing.

Midsomer Murders - Destroying Angel

Destroying Angel - With the death of owner Karl Wainwright, the Easterly Grange Hotel falls into the hands of four beneficiaries. When Gregory Chamber — one of the new hotel owners — does not attend Karl’s funeral, a frantic and worried search party forms. The party scours the woods for a trace of George, ultimately making a grave discovery when they find his severed hand. DCI Barnaby quickly launches a murder investigation. Solving the case takes on a renewed sense of urgency when fatal accidents soon befall the other beneficiaries. A string of affairs and death threats reveal an undisclosed will, a deadly motive and ultimately killer known as the Destroying Angel.

