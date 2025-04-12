In a Blaze of Mystery and Drama

8pm Monday BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES – Crime Drama

Over Her Dead Body: Brokenwood is in mourning after a beloved local poet, Declan O'Grady, passes away from cancer. But the town is in for a surprise when the coffin accidentally falls from the hearse revealing that the corpse inside is not Declan but a young woman identifiable only by a scarlet tattoo.

Brokenwood Mysteries 302

The quaint town of Brokenwood is reeling from the loss of its cherished poet, Declan O'Grady, as it bids him a final farewell at St Judas Church. However, the somber occasion takes a shocking turn when the coffin accidentally drops from the hearse, revealing a surprise occupant - a young woman, with a scarlet tattoo, who's a far cry from the expected Declan. As Detectives Mike, Kristin, and Breen embark on an investigation, they're led to the hapless funeral director Warren Bugle then to Wadsworth Manor, where a mysterious role-playing game unfolded the night before Declan's passing. It appears the tattooed woman might have been an unwitting participant in her own final game.

9:30 pm DCI BANKS – Crime Drama

Playing with Fire DCI Alan Banks is called to investigate a murder by fire, and evidence quickly points to the victim being involved in a lucrative art forgery scam.

DCI BANKS 102

Two bodies are found after a fatal fire on two narrow boats. Police suspect arson, and the discovery of a forged Turner landscape leads DCI Banks and DS Cabbot to connect the victims to an art forgery scam. Cabbot becomes involved with art expert Mark Keane, who is assisting with the investigation. Banks, meanwhile, suspects that Patrick Aspern, father of one of the victims, is deliberately withholding vital information.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!