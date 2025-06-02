Good Times Never Seemed So Good!

Monday 8:30 NEIL DIAMOND HOT AUGUST NIGHTS NYC - Performance

Neil Diamond: Hot August Nights/NYC

Get ready to relive the magic of Neil Diamond's historic four-night sold-out run at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden in August 2008. Neil Diamond: Hot August Night/NYC captures the energy of these unforgettable live performances, featuring timeless hits like 'Sweet Caroline,' 'America,' 'Solitary Man,' 'Cherry Cherry,' and 'Cracklin' Rosie.' Witness Neil Diamond in his element, delivering a career-spanning setlist that will leave you singing along to every word.

