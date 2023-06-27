West Palm Beach’s new mobility nonprofit aims to improve travel in the downtown area

The city of West Palm Beach is teaming up with public and private employers to decrease traffic congestion by boosting public transit options for commuters and visitors.

The new non-profit formed is called the West Palm Beach Mobility Coalition, or WPB-Go.

Jonathan Hopkins, the interim executive director, says decreasing traffic volume, even by a mere 5%, can have a positive impact on the local economy.

“If we can get a couple percent to do something different, then we will be successful,” Hopkins told reporters at a press conference last week to announce the public-private initiative. “And that actually creates space for more jobs, for more visitors, for more tax revenue, for more business receipts for our business to grow.”

A recent survey, said Hopkins, showed that 40% of residents expressed a desire to be able to get downtown without a car. That sentiment is up 15% from four years ago.

READ MORE: Brightline's ridership demand soars, Orlando connection right around the corner

The Miami−Fort Lauderdale−West Palm Beach area ranked 14th worst in the nation for commuters, according to U.S. Census and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data analyzed by MoneyGeek. It found that area commuters spent an average of 31 minutes driving one−way to work.

City officials said alternative modes of transportation such as PalmTran, Tri-rail, Brightline, and on-demand services like Circuit, an electric shuttle, reduce the drive-alone rate among residents, visitors, and employees.

Said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James: “We need to have a robust array of transportation options that are equitable, effective, and economically beneficial to the community.”

He said he expects “tangible results as early as this year” by lowering public transportation costs for employees, offering transportation providers incentives and creating a mobility outreach campaign to educate the public on travel options.

“While traditional infrastructure projects such as road expansion or train line constructions can take years to complete, this collaboration enables us to optimize our transportation systems’ efficiency in the present moment,” James said.

The city plans to partner with large public institutions, including hospitals and universities.

