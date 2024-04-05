Traffic reopens while investigations continue after crane crashes on Fort Lauderdale bridge

As traffic flowed normally on and under the Southeast Third Avenue bridge in downtown Fort Lauderdale Friday morning, investigations by city, state and federal departments into a deadly crane collapse continued.

The busy roadway had been closed off after the construction crane crashed onto the bridge Thursday afternoon, at around 4:40 p.m., killing one construction worker and injuring three motorists in their cars. The crane also left a hole on the drawbridge, officials said.

But authorities were able to reopen the roadway overnight, just after midnight.

Marine traffic along the New River in the area has also been cleared to continue, according to a city spokeswoman. The route — that leads boats from the Atlantic Ocean to Fort Lauderdale's many marinas along the New River — is one of the busiest waterways in South Florida.

Thursday night marine traffic had halted under the bridge as officials from the Florida Department of Transportation investigated the structural integrity of the bridge.

But by Friday morning the bridge had been deemed “repaired" and "functional,” the city’s website read. A spokesman for FDOT also confirmed that the bridge was operational. The department had sent a team to the bridge Thursday to inspect the structural integrity and functionality of the bridge.

An investigation of the crane’s collapse is being conducted by various state and federal agencies, including the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Florida Department of Transportation and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department detectives are in charge of investigating the events surrounding the construction worker's death. That victim is Jorge De La Torre, 27.

"My heart goes out to the family, friends and co-workers of the individual who tragically died yesterday," he said in a statement Friday afternoon. "My thoughts are also with the two others who were injured."

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said city staff will work with other government agencies to determine what caused this accident to ensure future safety. He also thanked law enforcement for their response.

"There is very likely, potentially, evidence in the water that we're gonna have to recover as well," Chief Bill Schultz told the Fort Lauderdale Marine Advisory Board during a meeting Thursday night.

Construction workers were in the process of “stepping the crane,” Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said. The process involves adding sections to the tower of the crane to elevate it as the building grows taller.

“This could have been a whole lot worse,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Chief Stephen Gollan, noting that the crane collapse occurred shortly before rush hour traffic on a heavily traveled Southeast Third Avenue.