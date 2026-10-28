Are Waymo's driverless cars the next step in accessibility?

For people unable to drive, Waymo's autonomous ride-share service could be more than a technological novelty. It offers another path to independence.

"Having more transportation options is so important," said Laura Sneed, director of outreach and engagement for AARP Florida."

Multiple disability advocates have worked with the company to assist passengers with physical, visual, cognitive and sensory disabilities.

Still, using the service comes with a learning curve.

"My foot always catches and I almost end up, like, falling into the car because it's higher than normal," said Chelsea Bridges, a certified vision rehabilitation therapist with Lighthouse for the Blind and Low Vision in Tampa.

Bridges, who is visually impaired and has never driven, said it's also difficult to determine which car is hers.

Waymo began providing service over about 50 square miles of Tampa and is testing routes in Pinellas County. Most passengers will test the robotaxis out of curiosity or because they offer a cheaper option than other ride shares like Uber or Lyft.

Emma Brisk / WUSF Chelsea Bridges is a certified vision rehabilitation therapist. She has worked with Florida's Lighthouse for the Blind for over 30 years.

"It is exciting to have yet another option here in Tampa for someone that may not just feel comfortable driving at night anymore," said Sneed.

Bridges, who has worked with Lighthouse for the Blind and Low Vision for more than 30 years, has taken a Waymo seven times, so far.

On a recent 10-minute commute toward Oxford Exchange in downtown Tampa, she noted some overconfidence with the sensor-led "driver."

"Whoever's doing it, there's no hesitancy," she said. "I watch it as it gets into the next lane or in between traffic, and I'm like, 'Oh, so aggressive driving.'"

Near the end of the ride, an automated voice let Bridges the drop-off point was near.

"I do like that they'll let you know when you're getting close to your destination when it's time to get out," Bridges said.

READ MORE: From Miami Beach novelty to free public transit: How Freebee grew to fill gaps across South Florida

Another benefit, Bridges said, is that Waymo allows guide dogs. Some of her clients report other services have turned away service animals, even though that violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"Because the person driving it didn't want a dog in their car," Bridges said. "With Waymo, they're not going to turn you down."

Debbie Malone, president of the National Federation for the Blind of Florida chapter in Tampa, said some people are denied rides for more reasons than guide dogs.

"Some people get denied just because they're blind and they have a white cane," Malone said.

Emma Brisk / WUSF This was Chelsea Bridges first time riding in the front seat of a Waymo, but her seventh time using the service. She said it felt strange looking to the driver's side and not having anyone to talk to.

Sneed, with AARP Florida, notes a similar adjustment period is needed for older folks before they can be comfortable with Waymo as a ride option.

Passengers need to use an app to request a ride and unlock the car. And unlike a traditional taxi, there is no driver to assist them.

That's why Streed said AARP has been using a buddy system to help older adults use the service.

"It is always uncomfortable to navigate a new type of transit system that you're not used to," Streed said, who said people tend to outlive their ability to drive by seven years.

"The nice thing is that the more options that we have, the more space we're making [it] more available and more accessible for older adults – and really people of all ages."

For its part, Waymo has partnered with local organizations in its service areas through a program called the Waymo Accessibility Network.

"Fully autonomous driving technology can be especially transformative for people who cannot or choose not to drive, including people with disabilities and the aging community," Waymo spokesperson Hannah Tuten said.

Before Waymo, transit options were limited to buses that seldom offer a direct route and traditional taxis that only operate during typical work hours.

Emma Brisk / WUSF While the car is driving, it relies on this automated map as opposed to GPS, matched with the real-time sensor data from the exterior, the company explained.



Waymo's safety statistics show fully autonomous rides are over 10 times safer than the average human driver.

Arman Sargolzaei, with the Center for Urban Transportation Research, said among the many positives for the service, passengers won't have to worry about the cognitive abilities of a driver during a nighttime ride.

"Sometimes, an issue of, like, asking for a ride, in late nights," Sargolzaezi said. "I think with these kind of driverless vehicles … that is going to be solved."

But how safe can a car be, with no human reaction?

"They're going to perceive the information from the environment, and then they are going to make it an action for the vehicle to drive itself," Sargolzaezi said.

Waymo, which has been operating commercial robotaxi services in for years, reports 95 percent fewer serious injury crashes compared to human drivers.

However, these statistics don't include Tampa — and there have already been problems locally.

After a Buccaneers game this month, a group of University of Tampa students were stunned when their Waymo started driving on the wrong side of the road. The car stopped without hitting anything.

Waymo acknowledged the "temporary" issue before it was able to make a correction.

"We are looking into this event so we can learn more and improve," the company said in a statement.

The malfunction isn't stopping one of the passengers from taking another ride.

"I think it is very cool, and I probably would take one again, but definitely not home from a big crowd like that," UTampa student Matthew Reardon said.

Before the rides came to Tampa, Waymo mapped the area in detail by taking rides with no passengers and simulating rides with artificial intelligence.

Emma Brisk / WUSF This sensor sits on top of the Waymo car and inside it has cameras capturing a 360 view of its surroundings to help the driverless vehicle make real-time decisions based on the activity around.

During the simulations, the AI noted lane markers, stop signs, curbs, crosswalks – just about every road sign in the area.

While the car is driving, it relies on this automated map as opposed to GPS, matched with the real-time sensor data from the exterior, the company explained.

The sensors have cameras, radars and audio facets. This operates on a system called "LiDAR," which uses laser light to measure distances, giving the car a 360-degree view of the traffic ahead.

This is used to respond to signals like traffic lights changing, construction and temporary road markers.

The computer system uses the sensors to predict what other road users might do, including pedestrians, cyclists and other vehicles. It also plans the best routes to take, monitors speed and steering maneuvers.

In addition to Tampa, service areas are available in 20 cities, including Orlando and Miami.

Copyright 2026 WUSF 89.7