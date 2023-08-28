Tropical Storm watch issued for Lower Keys, plus other warnings and closures as Idalia strengthens

Current watches, warnings, evacuations and closures for Florida counties as Idalia closes in

The National Hurricane Center has issued alerts for Florida counties ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Idalia. The cyclone is expected to intensify into a hurricane and is forecasted to strengthen into a major hurricane before making landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

Hurricane Warnings indicate that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected in the specified area. Hurricane Warnings are issued 35 hours in advance of tropical storm-force winds to allow for preparations to be made. A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible.

Tropical Storm Warnings are issued when a tropical cyclone (sustained winds of 39 mph or higher) is expected in the area. A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when those conditions are possible.

Storm Surge Warnings are issued ahead of water moving inland from the shoreline posing life-threatening conditions in the area. A Storm Surge Watch indicates that there is a possibility of those conditions in the area.

Evacuations



Hillsborough County: Mandatory evacuations for Zone A, those in mobile/manufactured homes and residents in low-lying areas prone to flooding



Pinellas County: Mandatory evacuations for Zone A, including all mobile homes



Pasco County: Mandatory evacuations for Zone A, low-lying areas and manufactured homes; voluntary evacuations for Zones B or C



Manatee County: Mandatory evacuations for Zone A, low-lying areas and manufactured homes; voluntary evacuations for Zone B



Hernando County: Voluntary evacuations for zones A, B, C and residents in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes



Citrus County: Voluntary evacuations for people living in detached structures





Hurricane Warnings



Coastal Citrus



Coastal Dixie



Coastal Hernando



Coastal Hillsborough



Coastal Jefferson



Coastal Levy



Coastal Manatee



Coastal Pasco



Coastal Sarasota



Coastal Taylor



Coastal Wakulla



Inland Citrus



Inland Dixie



Inland Hernando



Inland Hillsborough



Inland Levy



Inland Manatee



Inland Pasco



Inland Sarasota



Inland Taylor



Lafayette



Madison



Pinellas





Hurricane Watches



Baker



Bradford



Central Marion



Coastal Franklin



Eastern Alachua



Gilchrist



Hamilton



Inland Dixie



Inland Taylor



Lafayette



Madison



Northern Columbia



Southern Columbia



Suwannee



Union



Western Alachua



Western Marion





Tropical Storm Warnings



Coastal Charlotte



Coastal Collier



Coastal Franklin



Coastal Lee



Coastal Sarasota



DeSoto



Hardee



Inland Charlotte



Inland Franklin



Inland Jefferson



Inland Lee



Inland Sarasota



Inland Wakulla



Leon



Liberty



Northern Lake



Polk



Southern Lake





Tropical Storm Watches



Coastal Duval



Coastal Flagler



Coastal Nassau



Coastal St. Johns



Coastal Volusia



Eastern Clay



Eastern Marion



Eastern Putnam



Inland Collier



Inland Flagler



Inland Nassau



Inland Northern Brevard



Inland Southern Brevard



Inland St. Johns



Mainland Northern Brevard



Monroe Lower Keys



Northern Brevard Barrier Islands



Orange



Osceola



Seminole



South Central Duval



Southern Brevard Barrier Islands



Trout River



Western Clay



Western Duval



Western Putnam





Storm Surge Watches



Coastal Charlotte



Coastal Citrus



Coastal Collier



Coastal Dixie



Coastal Franklin



Coastal Hernando



Coastal Hillsborough



Coastal Jefferson



Coastal Lee



Coastal Levy



Coastal Manatee



Coastal Pasco



Coastal Sarasota



Coastal Taylor



Coastal Wakulla



Inland Citrus



Pinellas



