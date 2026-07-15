Why is WLRN asking for my email?

You may have noticed that some articles on wlrn.org now ask you to sign in to read the full story. We know that might raise a few questions, so here's the honest answer.

Every month, thousands of people visit our site — many for the very first time. Signing in with your email lets us actually get to know our readers, instead of staying strangers. It helps us understand what matters to you, how we can keep bringing you the local journalism South Florida depends on and who's reading. It's free, it takes seconds, and it means you'll never miss an important story from WLRN.

Is this a paywall?

No. We're not charging for access to our articles. This is about building a relationship with our readers — not putting up a toll booth.

Do I have to provide my email to access every story?

Not every time. You'll be asked to sign in after reading two published stories. Once you've signed in, you're set — every article on WLRN will be accessible on that browser going forward, and we won't ask again unless you clear your cookies or log out. Switch to a new device or browser, and you'll just need to sign in once there, too.

What will you do with my email address?

We use it to better understand how people are engaging with our journalism, so we can make smarter decisions about the content we surface for you. That's it. Signing in does not automatically subscribe you to any newsletter — you'll only start receiving one if you actively choose to during sign-in.

I already gave you my email, or I'm already subscribed to a WLRN newsletter. Why is it asking again?

This is just how browser cookies work. If you switch devices or browsers, clear your cache, or your browser history refreshes often, you may see the sign-in prompt again — it's not a sign anything went wrong.

And don't worry: signing in again, even multiple times, will never result in duplicate emails or re-subscriptions. You can sign in as often as you need to without any extra clutter in your inbox.

Still have questions?

Reach out anytime — just reply to any WLRN newsletter, or get in touch through our contact page.