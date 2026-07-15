Hello, Palm Beach County. We’re WLRN.

Trusted news. Thought-provoking conversations. Stories from South Florida and around the world.

WLRN and NPR are now on 104.7 FM in Palm Beach County. Tune in, stream live and discover more of what matters.

For more than 75 years, WLRN has been a trusted source of news, information, arts and culture across South Florida. Now, with the launch of 104.7 FM, Palm Beach County has its own full-power NPR station—bringing trusted local journalism, national reporting and global perspectives to listeners throughout the community.

It’s more than a new spot on the dial. It’s a deeper investment in Palm Beach County, with greater access to the stories, voices and information that connect us to our neighborhoods, our region and the world.

So whether you’re a longtime WLRN listener or just discovering us on the dial, make 104.7 FM one of your presets—or add WLRN to your favorites wherever you stream.

Whether you’ve called Palm Beach County home for decades, spend your winters here, or simply cross the county line for work, take WLRN with you—on your commute, on your phone and into your home.

Because WLRN is here in Palm Beach County—and we’re here for good.