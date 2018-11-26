Miami Beach Police Prepares For Art Basel, Rebuilding Florida Program & FIU Ovarian Cancer Study

In just two weeks, many spectators will descend upon Miami Beach for Art Week and Art Basel. The event may create logistical challenges for the police in coordinating traffic and keeping the area safe for tourists. Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel Oates joined Sundial to talk about Art Basel, how his department plans on dealing with people coming in town for Spring Break and the deployment of body cameras among the force.

Listen to today's show.

More than a year after Hurricane Irma landed in South Florida, residents in Homestead are still rebuilding. “Rebuild Florida” is a program by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity that provides, for those who qualify, help to fix or replace homes damaged by Hurricane Irma. This week the program is deploying a bus down to Homestead to assist residents with their applications. Erin Gillespie, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity's Deputy of Staff, joined Sundial to explain the progress Rebuild Florida has made since its start in September in helping the state’s affected residents.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 22,000 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2018 and more than 14,000 women will die from it. Experts say that ovarian cancer is the most deadly kind of its kind because its symptoms can be difficult to detect. Three students at Florida International University are hoping to change that. Jessica Siegel, Lauren Dittman and Leah Cohen are testing a new screening process for ovarian cancer using tampons. They are running a test with 30 women who have a higher risk for ovarian cancer to see if cancer cells are present. They joined Sundial to talk about their research and the program.