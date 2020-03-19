Looking to get tested? Here's what to know about South Florida coronavirus testing sites

Do not go to emergency departments of hospitals to get tested for COVID-19. You can check if testing sites are open by heading to the list of sites for each county:



Here's a list of testing centers in South Florida:

BROWARD COUNTY

DRIVE-THRU TESTING

Snyder Park, 3299 SW 4th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, drive-thru and walk-up testing

Free PCR or rapid testing, pending availability, but bring a health insurance card if you have coverage. Appointments are not required, but people must wear masks. Valid ID is required with name, date of birth, address and photo. Patients receive results via phone or email. For more information, contact Allied Health at 954-400-0472 or email results@alliedhealth.org.

Mills Pond Park, 2201 N.W. 9th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Hours: Open Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drive-through testing site. Testing available for asymptomatic patients and children and appointments are not required. This site has priority test collection lanes for school children and staff.

Tree Tops Park, 3900 S.W. 100th Ave., Davie, FL 33328

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and closed on weekends

Free PCR oropharyngeal testing (throat testing) only. No rapid test available. Appointments are not required, but masks are. People will receive test results within several days via text message. The site is operated by the Florida Department of Health in Broward County together with Broward County Parks and Recreation Division.

Markham Park, 16001 W. State Road 84, Sunrise, FL 33326

Hours: Open Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drive-through testing site. Testing available for asymptomatic patients and children and appointments are not required. This site has priority test collection lanes for school children and staff.

C.B. Smith Park, 900 N. Flamingo Rd., Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

Hours: Open Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drive-through testing site. Testing available for asymptomatic patients and children and appointments are not required. This site has priority test collection lanes for school children and staff.

WALK-UP TESTING

Snyder Park, 3299 SW 4th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, walk-up and drive-thru testing.

Free PCR or rapid testing, pending availability, but bring a health insurance card if you have coverage. Appointments are not required, but people must wear masks. Valid ID is required with name, date of birth, address and photo. Patients receive results via phone or email. For more information, contact Allied Health at 954-400-0472 or email results@alliedhealth.org.

Boulevard Heights Community Center, 6770 Garfield St., Hollywood, FL 33024

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing available for asymptomatic patients and children and appointments are not required. This site has priority test collection lanes for school children and staff.

South Regional Health Center, 4105 Pembroke Rd. Hollywood, FL 33021

Hours: Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rapid tests are not available and appointments are not required. Only for K-12 students.

Dania Beach Parking Garage At City Hall, 49 Park Ave E, Dania Beach, FL 33004

Hours: Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PCR testing available. Rapid tests are not available and appointments are not required.

Paul Hughes Health Center, 205 NW 6th Ave., Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rapid testing is available and only for K-12 students.

Plantation Heritage Park Fountain Room, 1100 S. Fig Tree Lane, Plantation, FL 33317

Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Rapid testing is available and only for K-12 students.

Pompano Park, 4001 Bailey Road, North Lauderdale, FL 33068

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PCR testing only and no appointments are needed.

Sunny Lake Bird Sanctuary, 5300 Griffin Road, Davie, FL 33314

Hours: Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PCR testing only and no appointments are needed.

MOBILE/IN-HOME TESTING

If you are homebound and can't leave your home to make it to one of the public testing sites, please call DOH-Broward at 954-412-7300 for information and an appointment for an in-home test.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

DRIVE-THRU TESTING

Youth Fairgrounds at Tamiami Park, 10901 S.W. 24th St., Miami, FL 33165

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., everyday

Offers PCR nasal swab test administered by a health care professional. Results should arrive within 24 hours by email or text. Call 305-602-8492 for more information. Enter the site by Southwest 107th Avenue at Southwest 20th Street.

City of Miami Gardens, 2775 NW 183 St., Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Hours: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PCR testing only for individuals 5 and older.

I-75 Park & Ride

Hours: Open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Located at I-75 and N.W. 186 Street (Miami Gardens Drive) in Hialeah.

Miami Dade College North Campus, 11380 NW 27 Ave., Miami, FL 33167

Hours: Daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rapid and PCR testing is available for individuals 5 and older.

Amelia Earhart Park, 401 East 65th St., Hialeah, FL 33013

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rapid and PCR testing is available for individuals 5 and older.

Dan Paul Plaza behind FTX Arena, 400 NE 8th Street, Miami, FL 33132

Hours: 24 hours a day, seven days a week, through Jan. 13

Also offers walk-up testing. Site is offering PCR and rapid tests.

Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami, FL 33155

Hours: Daily, 24 hours a day

This site is offering PCR and rapid tests.

Village of Pinecrest, 12645 Pinecrest Pkwy., Pinecrest, FL 33156

Hours: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Testing is available to anyone and appointments are required. The site is offering PCR nasal tests, rapid tests and antibody tests.

Homestead Air Reserve Park, 12200 SW 268 Street, Homestead, FL 33032 - Entrance is on SW 268th Street by SW 122nd Avenue

Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Testing is available to anyone who is five years old and older. Appointments aren't required but are recommended. The site is offering PCR nasal swab tests.

Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152 St., Miami, FL 33177

Hours: Daily, 24 hours

Rapid and PCR testing is available for individuals 5 and older.

South Dade Government Center (Lot E), 10710 SW 211 St., Cutler Bay, FL 33189

Hours: Daily, 24 hours

Testing is available to individuals 12 years of age or older. Exhibiting symptoms is not required. Testing is done by appointment only, with about 400 spots available per day.

Call 305-499-8767 or visit the county’s website to make an appointment.

WALK-UP TESTING

Miami Springs Community Center, 1401 Westward Dr., Miami Springs, FL 33166

Hours: Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PCR tests available, results come in 24 hours for 12 months and older. Pre-register for tests administered by Nomi Health here.

Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street, Miami, FL 33128

Hours: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PCR testing for individuals 5 and older.

PortMiami Terminal E, 1265 North Cruise Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132

Hours: Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Site is offering PCR and rapid tests.

PortMiami Terminal J, 1120 Caribbean Way, Miami, FL 33132

Hours: Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Site is offering PCR and rapid tests.

Salvation Army, 911 West Flagler Street Miami, FL 33130

Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

PCR testing for individuals 5 and older.

Consulate General of Mexico, 1399 SW 1st Ave., Miami, FL 33130

Hours: Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PCR and rapid testing for individuals 5 and older.

PortMiami, 1265 North Cruise Blvd., Miami, FL 33132

Hours: Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PCR and rapid testing only for individuals 5 and older.

Joseph Caleb Center, 5400 NW 22nd Ave., Miami, FL 33142 - 1st floor of garage

Hours: Daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PCR testing for individuals 5 and older.

Crandon Park, 6747 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne, FL 33149 - Shelter #4

Hours: Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PCR testing for individuals 5 and older.

Gwen Margolis Center, 1590 NE 123rd St., North Miami, FL 33161

Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rapid and PCR testing is available for individuals 5 and older.

Cagni Park, 13498 NE 8th Ave., North Miami, FL 33161

Hours: Daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rapid and PCR testing is available for individuals 5 and older.

Haulover Park, 13731 Collins Ave., Miami, FL 33154

Hours: Seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rapid and PCR testing is available for individuals 5 and older.

Aventura Mall, 19575 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, FL 33180

Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. to midnight

Rapid and PCR testing is available for individuals 5 and older, located in the parking garage next to Nordstrom and JCPenney.

95th Street Park, 1185 95th St., Bay Harbor, FL 33154

Hours: Seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rapid and PCR testing is available for individuals 5 and older.

Miami Beach City Hall, Parking lot at 17th Street and Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33141

Hours: Seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Located on the first floor of the Pennsylvania Garage on 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

PCR testing is available for individuals 5 and older. Results should arrive within 24 hours by email or text. Call 305-602-8492 for more information.

Sunny Isles Beach Government Center, 18070 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Hours: Seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rapid and PCR testing is available for individuals 5 and older.

Home Depot (Hialeah), 1590 W 49th St., Hialeah, FL 33012

Hours: Seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rapid and PCR testing is available for individuals 5 and older.

Hialeah Gardens Branch Library, 13451 NW 107 Ave., Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PCR and rapid testing for individuals 5 and older.

Consulate General of Colombia, 280 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables, FL 33314

Hours: Seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PCR and rapid testing for individuals 5 and older.

A.D. Barnes Park, 3401 SW 72nd Ave., Miami, FL 33155

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PCR testing only for individuals 5 and older.

Home Depot (Deerwood), 11905 SW 152nd St., Miami, FL 33177

Hours: Seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rapid and PCR testing is available for individuals 5 and older.

City of Doral Police Training & Community Center, 3719 NW 97th Ave., Doral, FL 33178

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PCR testing only for individuals 5 and older.

Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12th St., Miami, FL 33172

Hours: Daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rapid and PCR testing is available for individuals 5 and older.

Kendale Lakes Branch Library, 15205 SW 88th St., Miami, FL 33196

Hours: Daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PCR testing only for individuals 5 and older.

Kendall Indian Hammocks Park, 11395 SW 79 St., Miami, FL 33173

Hours: Daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PCR testing only for individuals 5 and older.

Harris Field, 675 North Homestead Blvd., Homestead, FL 33030 - Enter by South Dixie Highway (U.S. 1)

Hours: Seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing is available to anyone who is five years old and older. Appointments aren't required but are recommended. The site is offering PCR nasal swab tests.

AT-HOME TESTING

Countywide Homebound Testing Program

Senior citizens and individuals over the age of 18 with disabilities who are experiencing symptoms but are homebound may call to request a test at home. Testing is performed by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue staff.

Call 305-499-8767 starting at 9 a.m. daily to make an appointment.

City of Miami Beach

Miami Beach residents over the age of 65 who are experiencing symptoms but are homebound may call to request a test at home. Testing is provided by MedRite with the help of the Miami Beach Fire Department.

Call 305-604-2489 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment.

City of Miami

City of Miami residents 18 years or older without transportation who are in need of homebound testing may call to request a test at home.

Call 305-960-5050 to make an appointment.

ADDITIONAL TESTING SITES/INFO

Village of Key Biscayne

Testing is prioritized for Key Biscayne residents age 65 or older with symptoms, residents with symptoms and serious underlying medical conditions, and Key Biscayne residents that are frontline workers. To be considered for testing, residents must fill out a form. Once the submission is received, residents will be contacted to provide additional information.

Visit the Key Biscayne COVID-19 testing portal to submit a testing application form.

WALMART (DRIVE-THRU)

Walmart (Miami Gardens), 3791 NW 167th St., Miami Gardens, FL 33055

Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Walmart (Northwest Miami-Dade), 3200 NW 79th St., Miami, FL 33147

Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. (weather permitting)

Walmart (Hialeah Gardens), 11800 Hialeah Gardens Blvd., Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018

Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Walmart (Hialeah Gardens), 9300 NW 77th Ave., Hialeah Gardens, FL 33016

Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Walmart (West Miami-Dade), 6991 SW 8th St., Miami, FL 33144

Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Walmart (Doral), 8651 NW 13th Terr., Miami, FL

Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Walmart (Naranja),14325 SW 268th St., Naranja, FL 33032

Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Walmart (Homestead), 1499 South Dixie Hwy, Homestead, FL 33033

Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Testing is available to Miami-Dade County residents who are 18 years or older and have symptoms. All health care providers and first responders, or anyone in a high risk group, can get tested with or without symptoms. Individuals must perform a self-administered nasal swab in their car with a healthcare provider observing them.

Visit the Quest Diagnostics' online portal, which screens and schedules appointments for people who meet medical eligibility requirements. On-site scheduling is available for those needing assistance.

Walgreens (North Miami), 14901 NE 6th Ave., North Miami, FL 33161

Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing is available for individuals 18 years or older that meet CDC testing criteria.

Visit the Walgreens COVID-19 testing website to complete a screening questionnaire and schedule an appointment.

MONROE COUNTY

KEY WEST

AHEC

No-cost rapid testing for Key West residents and employees of Key West businesses only. Proof of residency and/or employment required. Appointments at: 305-743,7111, ext. 204. In March and April, testing will be held on selected dates at the College of the Florida Keys, 5901 College Road, Stock Island.

Rural Health Network of Monroe County, 3706 North Roosevelt Blvd, Suite G, Key West, FL 33040

Free testing following screening. Mon-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Call 305-517-6613 ext, 500 to schedule an appointment.

Doctors Test Centers @ JW Plastic Surgery, 1075 Duval St., Key West, FL 33040

Rapid testing available, register at doctorstestcenters.com or call 866-865-7400.

Key West Urgent Care, 1501 Government Rd., Key West, FL 33040

Hours: Monday to Friday 7:30am-4:30pm.

Diagnostic/PCR test provided. Call 305-295-7550 for more information.

Key West Medical Center, Dr. Elias Gerth, MD; 2505 Flagler Ave., Key West, FL 33040

Call 305-295-6790 for more information.

CVS Pharmacy Minute Clinic Stock Island, 5610 Overseas Highway, Stock Island, FL 33040

Call 305-295-2858 for more information or visit the Minute Clinic website.

Dr. John W. Norris III MD PA

Appointments only, 305-296-1022, 508 Southard St. #103, Key West

My Wellness Express, 3428 North Roosevelt Blvd., Key West

PCR results in 1-2 days, by appointment, accept walk-ins. Mon-Thurs. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Fri. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Marquesa Medical, Key West to mile marker 25

In-home, mobile PCR testing, results in 1-2 days. 305-295-2858, www.marquesamedical.com

Keys Pediatrics, 1714 North Roosevelt Blvd., Key West

For established patients only, 305-293-4233

Walgreens, 30351 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key

Appointments at www.walgreens.com

MIDDLE KEYS

CHI Marathon Health Center, 2805 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050

Free testing following screening. Call 305-252-4820 or email KeysCovid19@chisouthfl.org. Make an appointment online at www.chisouthfl.org. Drive-through Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5-6 p.m. Hours: Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Good Health Clinic, Bayview Medical Building, 13365 Overseas Highway, Suite 101, Marathon

Free testing for current patients and those who qualify. 305-853-1788, Tuesday 9 a.m.-4p.m.

Walgreens, 5271 Overseas Highway and 10870 Overseas Highway, Marathon

Appointments at www.walgreens.com

UPPER KEYS

Islamorada Medical Center, 90130 Old Highway, 2nd Floor, Tavernier, FL 33070

Call 305-852-9300 for more information.

Good Health Clinic, 91555 Overseas Hwy., Suite 2, Tavernier, FL 33070

Hours: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free testing for current patients and those who qualify.

Call 305-853-1788 for more information.

CVS Pharmacy Minute Clinic, 99434 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL 33037

Drive-up tests limited; appointments available to patients who qualify. Call 888-300-4419 for more information or make an appointment at Minute Clinic.

Ocean Reef Medical Center, 50 Barracuda Lane, Key Largo

For Ocean Reef Club members only. 305-367-2600.

Walgreens, 99501 Overseas Highway, Key Largo

Appointments at www.walgreens.com

KEYSWIDE

AHEC provides tests to students, staff and limited family members of Monroe County schools at all school sites. Rapid and PCR test provided. Call 305-743-7111, ext. 210.

ADVANCED URGENT CARE LOCATIONS

Key West — 1980 N. Roosevelt Blvd, Key West, FL 33040

Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Marathon — 13365 Overseas Highway, Suite 102, Marathon, FL, 33050

Hours: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Key Largo — 100460 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL 33037

Hours: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Advance Urgent Care locations are conducting tests for those with minimal to no symptoms. Test kits are in limited supply and testing is available on a first-come-first-served basis. Walk-ins are welcomed, but you can also pre-register by calling.

Call (305) 294-0011 to pre-register for testing and download the Antibody Screening form at www.urgentcarefloridakeys.com.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

Riviera Beach

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week.

A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site has opened south of the Wells Recreation Center at 2409 Avenue H West, near the baseball fields.

Caloosa Park, 1300 S.W. 35th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site — enter from Congress Avenue, south of Woolbright Road. Testing is free but bring an insurance card to the testing center if you have health care.

Gaines Park, 1501 N. Australian Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drive-thru testing site. PCR and rapid testing.

Gardens Branch - PBC Libraries, 11303 Campus Dr., Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drive-thru testing site. PCR and rapid testing.

Lakeside Medical Center, 39200 Hooker Hwy., Belle Glade, FL 33430

Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drive-thru testing site. PCR and rapid testing.

South County Civic Center, 16700 Jog Rd., Delray Beach, FL 33446

Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drive-thru testing site. PCR and rapid testing.

Mid County Senior Center - Main Auditorium, 3680 Lake Worth Rd., Palm Springs, FL 33461

Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walk-up testing site. PCR and rapid testing.

Florida Department of Health (FDOH) Lake Worth Health Center, 1250 Southwinds Dr., Lantana, FL 33462

Hours: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walk-up testing site. PCR testing only.

FAU Tech Runway, 901 NW 35th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33431 - Residents should enter the testing site from Spanish River Boulevard.

Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walk-up testing site. PCR and rapid testing.

C.L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics - Belle Glade, 38754 State Road 80, Belle Glade, 33430

Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Walk-up testing site. There is no age restriction, and individuals with or without COVID-19 symptoms can get tested.

FoundCare, Inc., 2330 S. Congress Ave., West Palm Beach, FL, 33406

Hours: Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Drive-thru testing site. Tests are available to anyone 12 years old and older. To schedule an appointment, call 561-967-0365. Walk-up appointments are available to anyone who does not have access to transportation.

Florida Community Health Center, 170 S. Barfield Hwy., #101, Pahokee, FL 33476

Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon

No appointment needed. Call 561-924-6100 for more information.

Genesis Community Health — St. Johns Missionary Baptist Church, 900 N. Seacrest Blvd., Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.

Offering PCR nasal and oral swab tests and antibody tests. Appointment are preferred but not required. Call 561-770-2370 to make an appointment or 561-735-6553 for more information.

Riviera Beach Integrated Care, 31 W. 20th St., Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Hours: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Offering PCR tests and antibody tests. Appointments are required and PCR tests are free. Call 561-510-0471 for more information.

Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 7305 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33410

Available for veterans enrolled in VA health care with COVID symptoms. Call 1-877-741-3400 for more information.

HOMEBOUND RESIDENT TESTING

Eligible residents include homebound elderly individuals and residents with disabilities who can’t leave their home. Anyone inquiring about an in-home test must have COVID-19 symptoms. To schedule an appointment, call the Palm Beach County Emergency Information Center at 561-712-6400. Click here for more information. The testing hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

