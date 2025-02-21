The pattern changes: South Florida's soaker on the way, rain totals

The weather pattern will flip during the last hours of the weekend into early next week. A low-pressure system, combined with lots of moisture from the Gulf and the Caribbean, will arrive in parts of Florida.

Although the weather will remain mostly stable and still over some areas with slightly cooler temperatures than average for this time of year, the warm-up starts to arrive by the end of the weekend as the winds. There is an income in the low-pressure system, which will bring torrential rains to the Texas coastline through the central Gulf coast during the weekend. This system is slated to cross the Florida Peninsula and increase the shower and thunderstorm activity across parts of the state by the end of the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

1 of 5 — Snip20250221_23.png 2 of 5 — Snip20250221_24.png 3 of 5 — Snip20250221_21.png 4 of 5 — Snip20250221_25.png 5 of 5 — Snip20250221_26.png

The models still disagree on where exactly the center of the low-pressure system will dissect the state, and there is a slight discrepancy in timing. The European model brings the system faster and more over the southern half of the peninsula, which means it will pull more moisture from the golf and the Caribbean, bringing in heavier downpours and a higher risk for thunderstorms across South Florida through the southern fringe of Central Florida. The American model shows the system crossing parts of Central Florida, slower, through North Florida. If this happens, the rain will be splattered across much of the peninsula on Monday and Tuesday.

Regardless, we expect a warming trend on Sunday as the wind shifts, mainly from the south-southwest, as a low-pressure system rotates and brings warm and moisture from the southern portion of the Gulf. By Sunday night, more clouds will move onto the state, and by Monday morning, some areas across the western coastline could experience Showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Remember that with any shift in the system, the rain totals will also shift.

Our forecast calls for heavier precipitation to fall over South Florida starting very late on Sunday night and continuing through Tuesday. There’s a chance for isolated thunderstorms that could bring some strong gusts, mainly on Monday. As of now, rain totals could vary between two and 4 inches, with some isolated spots reaching 5 inches along the Metro areas of South Florida between Miami Dade and Palm Beach County. For Southwest Florida, the rain totals could reach 3 inches in some isolated spots, but overall, between 1 to 2 inches.

On Monday afternoon, the clouds will keep temperatures between the low and mid-70s across much of South Florida. However, conditions will gradually improve on Tuesday, and a little more sunshine could allow temperatures to reach the low 80s.

1 of 3 — Snip20250221_32.png 2 of 3 — Snip20250221_33.png 3 of 3 — Snip20250221_34.png

Keep in mind that this slow system will be moving toward the northeast, and the wind will shift and become dryer. Air will come from the north along the entire Peninsula by the middle of the week. The weather for Florida will be more comfortable, with lower humidity levels and slightly cooler temperatures.

