Poll: Florida's Hispanic voters back Amendment 3, lean Democratic in tightening governor’s race

A new poll of more than 700 Hispanic Floridians shows an electorate deeply worried about the rising cost-of-living, expressing broad support for the Amendment 3 property tax relief proposal and favoring Democrat David Jolly for governor slightly more than Republican Byron Donalds.

The survey released Friday was carried out by HispanicVotes.org, a new statewide organization that seeks to connect the Hispanic community with the conservative political movement by providing hands-on training for grassroots leaders and voters.

The group was founded by Barbara Casanova, a veteran political strategist who is National Secretary of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly and Chair of the RNHA of Florida.

“Hispanic voters in Florida are feeling the squeeze," Casanova said in a statement accompanying the release of the poll results.

Sixty-two percent of families surveyed said they are worse off financially than a year ago, and inflation and everyday costs matter most to them.

"That same frustration shows up in how they see the state — more than half say Florida is on the wrong track,” Casanova said.

Florida is home to one of the nation's largest number of Hispanic voters. Numbering more than 2.5 million people, they comprise about 18% of all voters in the state, according to the latest Florida voter registration data.

READ MORE: HispanicVotes.org launches effort to mobilize Hispanic conservative voters

The survey asked Hispanic voters their views on a host of economic issues, the upcoming Florida gubernatorial race, Amendment 3, and their outlook on the American Dream.

The 'tightening' governor's race

Like other polls, the race for governor is a competitive one with just two weeks left until the Nov. 3 election.

“On the governor’s race, the numbers are tight," Casanova said. "The generic ballot is basically even, and the named candidates are within the margin of error. Hispanic voters are not locked in for either party.

The survey shows Jolly leading Donalds, 43% to 38%, with about 8% undecided and almost 11% choosing neither of the two leading candidates. A significant percentage — almost 19% — were undecided.

Despite widespread economic frustration, said Casanova, optimism about long-term opportunities remain intact among many Hispanic families. More than half, 55%, of those surveyed described themselves as "MAGA" or "traditional Republicans." Only 15% said they were "liberal" or "progressive."

She said half of those Hispanics surveyed believe the American Dream is attainable, or at least somewhat attainable, for them and their families.

"But they remain cautious," she said. "They want candidates who will actually work to revive it, not just talk about it."

When it comes to policy solutions, Hispanic Floridians showed strong unity around proposals aimed at directly lowering household expenses, said Casanova.

She said support for Amendment 3 is "overwhelming," with 72% wanting lower property taxes. About 85% of those polled said they were homeowners.

If approved by 60% of voters, Amendment 3 would increase the homestead tax exemption for non-school taxes to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028, with the amount indexed to inflation starting in 2029. Opponents say it will drain millions from local government budgets used for essential services like libraries, park maintenance and trash pickup.

“Hispanics in Florida are watching the cost of living, the property tax fight, and whether anyone is serious about making the American Dream real again," said Casanova.

The survey of 760 likely Hispanic voters in Florida was done between October 14-18, by pollster David Wolfson for Hispanicsvote.org

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Click here to access the polling memo, survey results, and crosstabs.