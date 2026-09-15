HispanicVotes.org launches effort to mobilize Hispanic conservative voters

To mark the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, HispanicVotes.org, a new nonpartisan organization, officially launched on Tuesday.

The organization wants to connect the Hispanic community with the conservative political movement by providing hands-on training for grassroots leaders and voters.

The group was founded by Barbara Casanova, a veteran political strategist who is National Secretary of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly and Chair of the RNHA of Florida.

Casanova’s father, Jose Manuel Casanova, was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1981 as the first Cuban American U.S. Executive Director to the Inter-American Development Bank. Together with her mother, Alicia Labrit Casanova, he helped found the RNHA in 1967.

“This project has long been a dream of mine,” said Casanova in a statement. “Too much of what's called ‘Hispanic outreach’ is lip service — designed by people who don't understand our community, then shelved after the election.

HispanicVoter.org is a long-term strategic plan to engage voters, educate activists, and elevate Hispanic voices at every level of government, Casanova said.

HispanicVoter.org, she said, is partnering with national pollster David Wolfson on a statewide survey of Hispanic voters in Florida. The findings are scheduled to be released later this month.

President Donald Trump lost to Democrat Kamala Harris among Hispanic voters by only 3 percentage points in 2024, according to the Pew Research Center's analysis of voters.

Trump's success with Hispanics was a dramatic change from 2020 when Democrat Joe Biden won Hispanic voters by 25 percentage points. In 2026, Democrat Hillary Clinton won by 38 percentage points among Hispanic voters, the Pew Research Center reported.

