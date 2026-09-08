Feds recover $733k in lost wages for workers at Pompano Beach restaurant

The U.S. Labor Department has recovered almost three quarters of a million dollars for workers at a Broward County restaurant.

Lucky King LLC., which operates Miyako Japanese Buffet in Pompano Beach, had been paying employees between $1,000 and $3,000 per month, despite employees often working more than 40 hours per week.

The restaurant also failed to pay minimum wage for hours worked and failed to keep records on how many hours its employees worked.

Labor Department officials reported that each infraction violated the Fair Labor Standards Act. It ordered a payout of $732,976 which will be shared among 31 workers.

READ MORE: Top state officials ignore state's wage theft crisis, says Florida Attorney General candidate

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