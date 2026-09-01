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Free workshop helps Broward residents seal or expunge past arrest records

WLRN Public Media
Published September 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM EDT
The Broward State Attorney’s Office is hosting a free community workshop where people can get help clearing or hiding past arrest records from public view. The workshop is Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026.
Courtesy
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Broward State Attorney's Office
The Broward State Attorney’s Office is hosting a free community workshop where people can get help clearing or hiding past arrest records from public view. The workshop is Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office is hosting a free community workshop where people can get help clearing or hiding past arrest records from public view.

The workshop is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10. It will from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Johnny L. Tigner Community Center, 445 SW 2nd Street Deerfield Beach, FL 33441.

No appointment is needed. You must bring a valid ID, and the arrest must have happened in Broward County.

Organizers noted that staff and volunteers will help qualified applicants to complete the process.

For more information, click here.
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