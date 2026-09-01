Free workshop helps Broward residents seal or expunge past arrest records

The Broward State Attorney’s Office is hosting a free community workshop where people can get help clearing or hiding past arrest records from public view.

The workshop is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10. It will from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Johnny L. Tigner Community Center, 445 SW 2nd Street Deerfield Beach, FL 33441.

No appointment is needed. You must bring a valid ID, and the arrest must have happened in Broward County.

Organizers noted that staff and volunteers will help qualified applicants to complete the process.

For more information, click here.

