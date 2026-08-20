Broward considers bringing fire department under county control

Broward County Commissioners are set to discuss possibly bringing the fire department under county control.

The fire department has been contracted with the Broward Sheriff's Office for almost 25 years. BSO took over the fire department in 2003 and its current contract runs through September 2028.

If the county decides to move forward with taking over the fire department, it will have to give BSO at least one year’s notice to not renew the contract.

Commissioners are set to meet at 10 a.m. today.

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