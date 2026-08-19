Incumbent Sara Baxter advances to general election in Palm Beach County
In the Republican primary for Palm Beach County Commission District 6, incumbent Mayor Sara Baxter has defended her seat.
She faced a grassroots challenge from Elizabeth Accomando, who manages infrastructure for the county’s rural west as president of the Indian Trail Improvement District
Baxter survived a turbulent campaign trail, facing pushback over "Project Tango"— a controversial AI data center — and more scrutiny after briefly shifting to a congressional run.
Ultimately, her massive fundraising advantage and an endorsement from President Trump carried her to victory with 60% of the vote.
Baxter now advances to November’s general election to face the Democratic primary winner Katherine Waldron as she fights to keep District 6 red.
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