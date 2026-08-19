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Incumbent Sara Baxter advances to general election in Palm Beach County

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published August 19, 2026 at 10:50 AM EDT
Entrance to the voting precinct at the Lantana Road Branch Library in Lake Worth Beach.
Wikine Brutus
FILE - Entrance to the voting precinct at the Lantana Road Branch Library in Lake Worth Beach.

In the Republican primary for Palm Beach County Commission District 6, incumbent Mayor Sara Baxter has defended her seat.

She faced a grassroots challenge from Elizabeth Accomando, who manages infrastructure for the county’s rural west as president of the Indian Trail Improvement District

Baxter survived a turbulent campaign trail, facing pushback over "Project Tango"— a controversial AI data center — and more scrutiny after briefly shifting to a congressional run.

Ultimately, her massive fundraising advantage and an endorsement from President Trump carried her to victory with 60% of the vote.

Baxter now advances to November’s general election to face the Democratic primary winner Katherine Waldron as she fights to keep District 6 red.

READ MORE: Election takeaways: Donalds joins historic field and progressive scores upset victory in Florida

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
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Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is the Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN. The award-winning journalist produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs. Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Wilkine Brutus
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