Monroe County to celebrate America’s semiquincentennial on Old Seven Mile Bridge

Monroe County and the City of Marathon will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with a Semiquincentennial Sunset Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 10, on the Old Seven Mile Bridge.

This celebration follows a similar event hosted on the bridge in 2023, when Monroe County residents gathered in honor of the county’s own 200th anniversary.

This year, the bridge will serve as the setting for another milestone celebration. It was constructed as part of Henry Flagler’s East Coast Railway extension to the Florida Keys, according to the City of Marathon. Today, the bridge is a popular spot for jogging, walking and fishing, offering views of the surrounding Keys waters.

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This free community event will feature live music and dancing by the Pierce August Band, Caribbean-inspired appetizers prepared by Marathon High School’s Culinary Team, and a sunset toast featuring Grimal Grove juices. Attendees will gather to watch the sunset, expected at approximately 7:05 p.m.

Sunsets are a popular attraction throughout the Florida Keys. The Old Seven Mile Bridge is positioned in a nearly east-to-west orientation, making the 2.2-mile pedestrian section a popular location for watching both sunrises and sunsets, according to Florida Keys & Key West, the official tourism website for the Florida Keys.

The celebration will run from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Complimentary parking and transportation to the bridge will be available from nearby locations in Marathon.