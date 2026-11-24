The Town of Palm Beach’s Phipps Park quietly reopened Nov. 19, unveiling a $31 million facelift led by the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach.

The newly renovated 20-acre space, about three miles south of Mar-A-Lago, is one of the largest privately funded public park transformations in the county’s history.

"Phipps Ocean Park represents a new way of thinking about the role of public spaces in our communities," said Danielle Del Sol, President and CEO of the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach, in a statement.

The park, a 1,200-foot stretch of ocean frontage donated in 1948 by Henry Phipps Jr. — an early investor and partner of Andrew Carnegie — went mostly unused for decades.

Now, after a six-year project that began in 2021, the space includes a 13,000-square-foot wildflower garden, a 20,000-square-foot great lawn, a native wildlife playground, an ADA-accessible beach ramp, and the restored 1886 Little Red Schoolhouse, one of the oldest landmarks in the county.

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Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach The Town of Palm Beach’s Phipps Park unvieled a $31 million renovation, which includes the restored 1886 Little Red Schoolhouse, one of the oldest landmarks in the county. With the help of the town’s Preservation Foundation, the schoolhouse serves as the centerpiece for field trips where students each year experience a simulated 19th century school day.

With the help of the town’s Preservation Foundation, the schoolhouse serves as the centerpiece for field trips where students each year experience a simulated 19th century school day.

Before you visit, keep a few ground rules in mind: leave pets, glass, alcohol, and motorized bikes or scooters at home. Grilling, open fires, smoking, surfing, and fishing are also off-limits. And visitors have to stay clear of sea turtle eggs and nests.

And anchoring that effort is the brand-new Coastal Restoration Center, a native plant nursery and propagation facility that supports healthy beach dune ecosystems within the park.

The park's redesign also restores native coastal ecosystems with more than 80,000 native plants, reintroducing species historically found on the barrier island to help create a more resilient shoreline.