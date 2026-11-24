As the state of Florida prepares for its 40th execution in the past two years next week, Attorney General James Uthmeier is condemning California Gov. Gavin Newsom for his commutation of death sentences of all 548 inmates on that state’s death row.

While California remains one of 27 states that still has the death penalty on its books, the Golden State hasn’t executed anyone since 2006. And Newsom guaranteed that wouldn’t change when he issued a moratorium on the death penalty after he took office in 2019.

Since 2019, 14 states have held executions, according to the State Court Report. Of those, four — Florida, Alabama, Texas, and South Carolina — carried out 72% of them in 2025. Forty percent of those executed last year were in Florida, and the state’s 20 executions this year are more than all the other states combined, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

The state executed 70-year-old Thomas Mitchell Overton Thursday night.

The next inmate set to be executed by Florida is Ricardo Gonzalez, 56, convicted of the first-degree murder of a North Miami police officer in 1992. Gonzalez was one of five men who robbed the Kislack National Bank in North Miami. The officer was working an off-duty job at the bank and tried to stop the suspects before he was shot and killed.

A jury convicted Gonzalez in 1994 and, in the penalty phase, recommended death by a 7-5 vote. He appealed, and in 1997 the Florida Supreme Court affirmed his conviction but reversed his death sentence. During a second penalty phase in 1998, the jury recommended death by a vote of 8-4. The state Supreme Court affirmed that sentence in 2001. (Some of that information is provided from the Tracking Florida’s Death PenaltySubstack page.)

Gonzalez’s attorneys have raised claims that his intellectual limitations and brain injuries as a youth raised questions about whether he can understand why the state intends to execute him. A state commission examined Gonzalez on Nov. 18 and reported to the governor that he has the mental capacity to understand the nature of the death penalty and the reasons it is being used against him.

“It seems like the state commission is very good at greenlighting these executions over and over and over again,” the Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood said Tuesday in a remote press conference. “We have seen people who have major intellectual issues who have not received proper engagement before, so it is no surprise that this execution has been greenlit by folks who so regularly greenlight other executions.”

In addition to Gonzalez, death row inmate Willie Crain is scheduled to be executed Dec. 10.

“These two executions are quite possibly the last two executions in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ treacherous tenure,” Hood said. “Forty executions in the last two years. It’s also unbelievable that this many people have been executed. It’s not just unbelievable with regards to Gov. DeSantis and his desire to make this happen; it’s also unbelievable as to what this has cost in terms of the lives of corrections officers. In terms of the loss to victims’ families. In terms of the lives of families of the condemned.”

Hood has served as spiritual adviser to 15 death row inmates around the country, including Reinaldo Dennes of Texas, put to death last week. His execution took more than an hour, as prison staffers struggled to find a suitable vein for the intravenous needles carrying the lethal injection drugs before they inserted them in Dennes’ left foot and on the left side of his neck, according to the Associated Press.

State attorneys general

Uthmeier was one of 14 Republican attorneys general who signed a letter Monday to Gov. Newsom condemning his decision on Nov. 5 to commute the death sentences of his state’s death row inmates.

“These are not victims of a broken system,” the letter says of the convicted death row inmates. “They are murderers, each convicted by a jury beyond a reasonable doubt and sentenced to death only after a separate penalty trial. Among them are men who murdered children, police officers, and the innocent, some on several occasions. With one stroke of your pen, you overrode hundreds of juries, the courts that upheld their verdicts, and the families who were promised justice.”

President Trump also criticized Newsom Monday during a speech at U.S. Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com.

