Amid intense development pressure, developer lawsuits, an inspector general’s probe, allegations of commission meddling in city affairs and the onset of Amendment 3, Lake Park Town Manager Rich Reade is leaving.

After being short-listed for three other job openings in central Florida, Reade has landed a job as city manager of Eustis, a lakeside town of about 25,000 northwest of Orlando. He gave notice on Nov. 10 that Jan. 15 would be his last day after two years in Lake Park.

To supporters, Reade stood as the bulwark against developers moving forward under deals made by a previous administration. To opponents, he mismanaged a critical migration to a new pension system and alienated top employees.

“Here we go folks, our wonderful Town Manager Richard Reade is leaving,” the residents’ group Lake Park Society for the Advancement of Civic Engagement posted on Facebook. “What a shame! Some of the commissioners and developers are going to be celebrating.”

Bambi McKibbon-Turner, a 24-year employee who served for seven months as Reade’s assistant town manager before leaving, rejoiced at the news.

“It’s the best thing that could possibly happen for the employees of the town of Lake Park,” said McKibbon-Turner, who filed an age discrimination complaint against Reade. “My thinking is good riddance. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”

Reade would not comment. He also said nothing about his departure Wednesday as commissioners debated whether to terminate him immediately rather than let him continue to serve until Jan. 15.

Ultimately, commissioners voted 4-1 to accept Reade’s resignation, with Judith Thomas, who backed immediate termination, dissenting. Mayor Roger Michaud suggested Town Clerk Vivian Mendez be offered the interim role, a decision commissioners pushed off until Dec. 2.

Commissioner Michael O’Rourke suggested McKibbon-Turner could be an alternative choice if Mendez didn’t want the job.

In a statement after the meeting, Vice Mayor Michael Hensley praised Reade.

“During his time as town manager, Mr. Reade has helped balance our budget, worked toward improving our downtown CRA, addressed ongoing purchasing issues and started the process of helping Lake Park secure a better marina agreement than the one left behind by the previous commission,” Hensley wrote.

Reade had been a finalist for jobs in Jefferson County, Flagler County and Groveland. He interviewed in Eustis on Oct. 15. A week earlier he missed an interview in Groveland.

When asked by a Eustis commissioner which town he considered to be his No. 1 choice, he quipped, “The number one is the one that chooses me” before telling her “I wouldn’t have taken off work and been here and learned about this community and standing here in a public forum if I didn’t think this was a place I could see myself at.”

Relations with biggest developer, Forest

Reade’s legacy will center on his defiance of Forest Development, the builder of Nautilus 220 on the Lake Park waterfront, said Michael Steinhauer, a founder of the civic engagement society. “He did a good job holding them to their promises,” Steinhauer said.

Forest held a contract to rebuild the marina in the north county town of about 9,000 with a hotel, restaurant and dry docks but sued the town, saying it had blocked the developer from moving forward, particularly after Reade’s arrival.

“For two years … the parties worked collaboratively … and were aligned in their vision to modernize the marina,” Forest’s lawsuit said. “That all changed in January of this year (2025) when the town suddenly had a bout of seller’s remorse that coincided with the start date of its new town manager, who has ignored the town’s contractual obligations and repeatedly sought to renegotiate the deal.”

The allegations led to an impassioned response from Reade in February, when Commissioner Michael O’Rourke sought to fire Town Attorney Tom Baird. Reade and Baird had been closely aligned in objecting to Forest’s approach under its lease.

“I can assure you that what we’re doing, what this man (Baird) is doing, what I’m trying to do is fair for this community,” Reade said. “I can tell you I don’t want any of this to happen. This stinks. … I have to keep fixing a lot of stuff. And I am getting blamed and it’s not OK anymore. It’s not fair. Sit and talk to me and understand what I’m dealing with and what our staff is dealing with and how hard they’re working to fix this stuff.”

A majority of town commissioners have supported Reade’s approach.

A judge recently gave the town leverage in its legal dispute with Forest, declaring that the town violated the Sunshine Law years ago when it selected Forest and negotiated the marina lease. The town argues that those leases now must be declared void.

The two sides are negotiating, putting their remaining legal dispute on hold until Feb. 4 to work out a settlement.

Inspector general’s report due soon

Forest also has proposed a 16-story rental apartment at 10th Street and Park Avenue downtown, a proposal that has gone nowhere. The town faces a lawsuit from another developer over blocking its proposal for a 16-story rental apartment across the street.

Town commissioners also have accepted Reade’s explanations for the town’s failure to migrate employee pensions into the Florida Retirement System, leaving employees questioning where their money had gone for five months last year.

A draft of a yearlong investigation into the pension matter by the Palm Beach County Office of Inspector General has been turned over to the town for its comments and is expected to be made public in the first week of December.

In discussing the pension failure with Stet News in August, Reade alluded to the difficulties he’s faced in Lake Park.

“The constant attacks because of the need to be professional in how we do our work has been overwhelming,” he said. “I’m trying to do the right thing, moving the community forward in a way that my five bosses want to move.”

The Lake Park Society for the Advancement of Civic Engagement also has written to commissioners asking for an investigation into allegations that Commissioner Thomas has been going behind Reade’s back to issue orders directly to town staff.

Forest pleased the town in December 2025 when it completed Nautilus 220, the upscale 24-story twin towers at Silver Beach Road and Broadway, before the end of the year, meaning the building would go on the 2026 tax rolls. It did, with a valuation of $400 million.

That will help as the town faces the property tax cuts initiated by Florida voters, starting in 2027. The county property appraiser estimates Lake Park will lose $1.1 million in annual revenue in Amendment 3’s second year. Its property tax is expected to bring in about $9 million this year.

Editor’s note: After publication, we corrected the date of the interview in Groveland that Reade missed. It was Oct. 8, not Oct. 19.

This story was originally published by Stet News Palm Beach, a WLRN News partner.

