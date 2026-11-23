Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has filed a lawsuit accusing The Leapfrog Group of misleading patients with hospital safety grades he claims were based on arbitrary scores rather than actual performance data.

The lawsuit also accuses Leapfrog and CEO Leah Binder of misrepresenting the organization's grading process to consumers, using the ratings to solicit charitable contributions without proper registration, using the ratings to pressure hospitals into participating in the nonprofit's voluntary surveys, and engaging in other deceptive practices.

"The Leapfrog Group told Florida patients its hospital grades were peer-reviewed and backed by experts. That was a lie," Uthmeier said in a Friday press release. "When hospitals declined to fill out its survey, Leapfrog handed them the worst scores in the country without a shred of data, and patients refused surgery because of it."

The complaint, filed Friday in Seminole County, follows a federal judge's March ruling in favor of five Tenet Healthcare hospitals in Palm Beach County that challenged Leapfrog's grading methodology.

ALSO READ: 43 Florida hospitals earn Leapfrog's straight-A recognition for patient safety in fall 2026

U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks found after a five-day trial that Leapfrog unfairly penalized hospitals that declined to participate in the surveys by assigning them the lowest scores on certain safety measures.

The judge ruled that the methodology was deceptive and unfair under Florida's consumer protection law. He also ordered Leapfrog to notify organizations that had paid to obtain or use the disputed grades that the ratings had been found deceptive and unfair.

Poor grades discouraged treatments

Uthmeier's lawsuit expands the dispute, alleging the grading practices harmed patients by discouraging them from seeking treatment at the Tenet hospitals with poor marks.

Among the examples cited in the complaint:

A patient with a compound finger fracture left West Boca Medical Center against medical advice after his daughter objected to him having surgery there because of the hospital's Leapfrog ratings. Medical staff had warned him of the risk of serious infection.

A patient at Delray Medical Center told the hospital's chief executive, "I am afraid that I am going to die at your hospital," despite the facility's publicly reported outcomes being 16% better than the national average.

A Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center patient refused heart surgery because of the hospital's failing grade.

"Leapfrog and its CEO should expect to be held accountable," Uthmeier said.

The AG's complaint also questions financial incentives behind Leapfrog's grading changes.

ALSO READ: Leapfrog appeals judge's ruling for South Florida hospitals over safety grades

Beginning with its fall 2024 ratings, Leapfrog assigned hospitals that had not completed its survey the lowest scores received by any participating hospital on four measures. It also increased the combined weight of those measures from 24% to 31% of the overall grade.

One Florida hospital that previously scored 100 out of 100 on hand hygiene received a score of 15 under the revised methodology, according to the complaint.

/ The Leapfrog Group Leah Binder is president and CEO of the nonprofit Leapfrog Group.

The AG's complaint said the changes came as Leapfrog faced declining survey participation and a projected revenue shortfall of about $540,000. During the implementation of a new scoring system, Binder asked the board overseeing her compensation to consider organizational revenue when determining her bonus.

Increased survey participation

The changes had the desired financial effect, according to the lawsuit. Survey participation increased from 64% in 2023 to 79%, while sales of licenses allowing hospitals to promote the grades topped $4 million in fiscal 2025, Uthmeier claimed.

Leapfrog's largest source of revenue is "accolade" licenses, sold to hospitals for $6,700 to $29,900 a year, that allow a hospital to advertise its grade, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit also alleged Binder directed a Google advertising campaign targeting people who searched for the Florida plaintiffs' names. The ads, highlighting the poor grades, were paid for through a Google grant intended to support charitable organizations.

Separately, the state claimed Leapfrog solicited charitable donations from Floridians for about 19 months without a valid registration. The organization continued accepting donations through its website after its registration was revoked Jan. 2, 2025, and did not regain its registration until Aug. 12, 2026, according to the complaint.

Uthmeier is seeking an order barring Leapfrog and Binder from misrepresenting the data and methodology behind hospital grades published to consumers. The state also wants corrective disclosures, restitution and disgorgement, and civil penalties of up to $10,000 per willful violation, or $15,000 for violations involving senior citizens.

The Leapfrog Group told Florida patients its hospital grades were peer-reviewed and backed by experts. That was a lie.



When hospitals declined to fill out its survey, Leapfrog handed them the worst scores in the country without a shred of data, and patients refused surgery… pic.twitter.com/TjdBdbEMmK — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) November 20, 2026

Leapfrog responds to lawsuit

In a statement, Leapfrog disputed the state's allegations, saying the lawsuit threatens First Amendment rights.

"All Americans have a right to hear Leapfrog's independent views on how safe their hospitals are," the organization said.

Leapfrog accused Uthmeier of joining the Tenet hospitals' effort to suppress speech and said it would continue defending its right to publish independent hospital safety assessments. Leapfrog released its fall 2026 grades last week.

The Tenet case remains under appeal before the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Uthmeier also filed a friend-of-the-court brief supporting the hospitals, arguing that the First Amendment does not shield deceptive conduct from state consumer protection laws.

In a statement, Palm Beach Health Network said the lawsuit shows that the grading dispute reaches beyond methodology to Leapfrog's financial motivations.

"We commend Attorney General Uthmeier for acting to hold Leapfrog and its CEO, Leah Binder, accountable," the health network said. "The state's complaint lays out how Leapfrog's scheme came from the top: facing a revenue shortfall, Ms. Binder adopted the scoring penalty for non-participation herself and asked that her bonus be tied to revenue."

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