If you own a home in Palm Beach County, you could be set to make substantial savings starting in 2027 — but there are important caveats, and there will still be property taxes to pay. Property Appraiser Dorothy Jacks spoke to WLRN to break down exactly what the passing of Amendment 3 means for your wallet.

Amendment 3 — approved by 62% of Florida voters — reduces property tax bills by expanding Florida's non-school homestead property tax exemption from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028 — adjusted for inflation thereafter.

But you need to have established permanent Florida residency by the end of this year to qualify — otherwise there is a five-year wait.

READ MORE: Florida approves Amendment 3 tax cut. A win for homeowners. A warning about government services

And while homeowners will see savings, Amendment 3 looks set to impact other areas in the community, which could face significant cuts as local governments find ways to make up for the budget shortfall, such as potential reductions to library services, arts, and culture. Exact cuts depends on how individual local government adjust their budgets.

Jacks spoke with WLRN to cut through misinformation and explain exactly when the law kicks in, how it works and what every homeowner and prospective buyer needs to know.

1. Savings phases begins in fall 2027; require no action

Because the state vote took place a mere days after 2026 tax bills went out, Palm Beach County homeowners will not see any changes on their bills this year. However, substantial savings are on the way over the next two years, and current homesteaders will receive them automatically.

Jacks provided some approximations.

"Today, homestead's worth anywhere between $500 and $800, depending on where you live, and next year it will be worth closer to $1,500 if your taxes are already that high," Jacks explained.

"And the following year in 2028, it'll go up to more like $2,500 of savings. So if your bill is $6,000, today you're saving $800 from homestead, and in two years you'll be saving $2,500 for homestead."

Homeowners who already have a homestead exemption do not need to reapply or file new paperwork. "You don't have to do anything. That's very important," Jacks said. "Our office will just basically raise the numbers, raise the value of the homestead exemption in our systems, and so it'll calculate it differently on your bill, and then you'll see the savings."

Because exemptions reduce assessed value rather than subtracting dollars directly from a tax bill, actual dollar savings depend heavily on local millage rates.

Dorothy Jacks Dorothy Jacks was elected as Palm Beach County’s Property Appraiser in 2016 after a distinguished 28-year career serving in positions at every level of the Property Appraiser’s Office.

To help residents plan ahead, Jacks advises taxpayers to keep an eye on local government budgets and use the county’s online Amendment 3 calculator at pbcgov.gov/pao to estimate their future savings.

2. Amendment 3 does not eliminate property taxes or affect school funding

A widespread misconception leading up to the election was that Amendment 3 would completely eliminate property taxes. That's not the case — the government still has a lien on your home, even after you've paid it off. The amendment only adds relief.

Jacks also emphasized that school district taxes — which typically make up the single largest share of a homeowner's tax bill — remain completely untouched.

"In fact, it doesn't affect school taxes at all," Jacks said. "Most of us pay about a third to the schools, a third to the county, and then if you live in a city, probably a third to the city and the other special districts," she said.

"And that's really important to know, because a lot of people thought that Amendment 3 would be a tax elimination," she added. "But because the school board remains intact and its collection remains intact, and everyone will continue to pay it, everyone will still pay property taxes to the schools, if nothing else."

3. New out-of-state buyers face a five-year wait; rule may face legal challenges

Individuals who do not own a home and establish Florida residency on or before Dec. 31, 2026, will have to wait five years before qualifying for the expanded exemption.

"If you buy in January of 2027 and become a Florida resident then, you will get a homestead, but it will be at the current $50,000 homesteaded amount for five years," Jacks said. "And during that wait, you'll have to maintain your homestead, and then you would be raised up to these higher $150,000 and $250,000 amounts."

Jacks also noted that this specific provision could soon be tested in court.

"There will probably be fairly quickly a challenge to it because it does, in a sense, create two classes of citizen," she said. "And that is something that has been tested by the courts before, and the courts have ruled you can't have two classes of citizens."