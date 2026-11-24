Florida governors hold power to call the Legislature into special session, Gov. Ron DeSantis pointed out Monday, less than a week after legislative leadership showed little interest in writing laws in response to Amendment 3’s passage before he leaves office.

The Senate and House, the governor acknowledged, could go home immediately after gaveling in and accomplish nothing if he does call a special session.

“The governor has the power to call one. And they’ve got to show up. Now, it’s true, they don’t have to do anything, they could show up, pound the gavel, they can leave,” DeSantis said during an unrelated news conference Monday morning in Melbourne when asked about the matter.

Amendment 3 is the constitutional provision passed by more than 62% of voters on Election Day. The measure will increase the non-school homestead property tax exemption from $50,000 to $150,000 beginning next year. In 2028, it will increase to $250,000.

DeSantis advocated for a special session to implement a “Taxpayer Bill of Rights” the day after it passed, but did not call one himself. “We will do it by Jan. 1,” he said, adding that the Legislature can decide which specific date it wants to meet.

Establishing grants for counties to make up for lost revenue is important, as is to “define how out-of-staters who move here qualify” for homestead exemptions. On Friday, the governor suggested legislation could allow counties to individually decide how out-of-staters qualify.

“We’ve been working through these issues for many, many months, and we’ll have further discussions with them, but I think a lot of the voters expect that this would be really, really a priority for everybody given how much attention it got, given that this was an amendment that was actually put on by the Florida Legislature,” DeSantis said Monday. “So, we’ll have some more news on that and some more information on that going forward.”

DeSantis said in an open comment to legislators, “Understand, the people spoke, and I think just show some urgency and initiative into making sure that this is implementing in the way that we said it would be.”

Senate President Jim Boyd and House Speaker Sam Garrison said last week there will be time during the regular session to implement Amendment 3. Garrison said he and Boyd have their stance, “but certainly want to hear from Gov. DeSantis and Gov-elect [Byron] Donalds.”

Boyd, too, said, “We’re looking to hear from the governor-elect and the governor on what their thoughts and ideas are.”

DeSantis wants a “framework” established before he leaves office, before the Jan. 1 effective date of the amendment.

“We do have a responsibility, I think, to move very quickly, to set a framework, so that folks know going into the new year what the lay of the land is,” DeSantis said — offering the possibility of a homeowner anticipating “$2,000 relief from property tax and then just get nickel-and-dimed in other ways. I think there’s ways that that can be avoided, 100%, and we have responsibility to make sure that we’re generating the benefit of the bargain that the taxpayers voted for.”

Earlier this month, Gov.-elect Donalds reminded reporters that the Tax and Budget Reform Commission will meet in 2027, too, with the power to adjust the tax system.

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