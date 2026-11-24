When did everything get so expensive? And could it be by design?

In her new book, "Gouged: The End of a Fair Price – and What That Means for Your Wallet," which was published in September, debut author Lindsay Owens investigates the ways Corporate America and Big Tech are in cahoots to raise prices.

Lindsay Owens / Courtesy Author Lindsay Owens is a sociologist and economic expert.

She has a doctorate in sociology and is the president and CEO of Groundwork Collaborative, an economic think tank in Washington, D.C., where she has provided congressional testimony on corporate profiteering and the need for broader consumer protections.

WUSF's Gabriella Paul sat down with her to talk about what Floridians are up against in today's marketplace.

This interview transcription has been edited for clarity and length.

To start, I'm curious if there are any personal experiences you've had as a consumer that made you want to dive into this subject?

I got really interested in this topic when inflation started. This was the first period of inflation in this country in 50 years. I wasn't alive during the last period of high inflation.

And I started researching — and one thing I expected was for companies to be feeling squeezed. Their prices were going up, too. But what I found when I started listening in on conversations that CEOs have with their shareholders on their quarterly earnings calls was that it didn't seem like they were feeling any pain. In fact, they were boasting about how inflation is good for business, and I wanted to know why.

Many shoppers in Florida may not be able to define the terms in your book offhand, like "surveillance pricing" or "algorithmic price fixing," but they've likely experienced these tactics in the market. Can you give us a few examples?

Sure. Pricing has gone high-tech. Today, pricing is a highly engineered science. That means companies, like Instacart, buy AI companies, like Eversight, so they can run vast experiments on shoppers while they buy their groceries to determine the maximum that you will pay for every single item in your grocery basket. It also means that you and I might see different prices for the exact same item from the exact same grocery store at the exact same time.

It also means companies like Walmart, using its new Scan & Go technology — where you can scan the items throughout the store on your phone and put them in the cart — can change the price of an item based on the item you already have in your cart. So, what's an example? Well, I'll give you the example that Walmart used in its own patent application: Once you have tuna in your cart, they could raise the price of mayonnaise.

And that gets to the definition of gouging, right? It's the science of how much you can charge for a product just because you can.

I want to take the example of RealPage, which is a tech company that is now owned by a billionaire in Miami, and it's allowed landlords to coordinate rents across the country. How does this model inform how and why rents went up so much in metro areas like Tampa since 2020, since the COVID pandemic?

So it used to be that to execute a price-fixing conspiracy, you would need a market where there are only a few major players, because price-fixing is hard work. You've got to really get coordinated. You've got to lock arms and jump at the same time, agree to set prices at the same high level. And it doesn't really work if someone defects, right?

So there are a lot of landlords in a city like Tampa. There are a lot of buildings. There are a lot of units. Formerly, it would have been hard to do price-fixing in that market. Not anymore. All of the landlords can sit on their couch and tap into the RealPage software and share competitively sensitive information with each other.

As you mentioned in the beginning, considering inflation, how does an existing crisis act as a kind of "smoke and mirrors" for this sort of price-fixing, or price-gouging?

The basic idea here is the cover of crisis — whether it's a trade war, whether it's an energy price shock because of the war in Iran, whether it's the pandemic inflation that we experienced starting in 2021 — makes it harder for us to know when price increases are justified by market conditions and when the fog of crisis is creating an opportunity for companies to go further.

And once these prices go up, it doesn't mean that they go down as quickly. Could you expand on that?

Yeah, there's this principle in economics called rockets and feathers: Prices go up like a rocket, quickly. You know, the oil prices go up. The gas station attendant sprints out to raise the prices. But they fall like a feather: slowly, very slowly. So the gas station attendant says, "Oh, you know, I'll have another cup of coffee and think about lowering those prices tomorrow."

Which shows the vast majority of these practices are legal.

In Florida, there is one law on the books that prohibits price-gouging, but that's only after the governor declares a state of emergency, like a hurricane, for a set number of days. Are we seeing any broader movement for regulation of these practices?

Yeah, it's a really good question. So broadly speaking, most states have price-gouging laws on the books, and they're a lot like Florida's. They are really limited to major emergencies, and they only apply to essentials.

But, my view is that these days gougers don't need an emergency to create the conditions in which they have a lot of power over us, and they can charge us more than they should.

And surveillance pricing — this idea of spying on you in order to overcharge you — we don't need it at all. And some states are moving to ban it. ... And by the way, algorithmic price fixing, like what we saw with RealPage, that's already illegal. Price-fixing is illegal, and it has been for decades. So there, we need our law enforcement officials to step up and have the courage to crack down on this.

When we talk about this new chapter of pricing and the going away of the paper price tag ... in simple terms, are we cooked?

I don't think we're cooked. I mean, I think we're, you know, we're the frog in the pot of boiling water, and we're getting close. ... I think there's real opportunity to push back here, both with policy, but also with good old-fashioned consumer outrage.

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