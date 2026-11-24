Over 600 acres of vacant land in South Miami-Dade could be turned into a hub for aerospace manufacturing, under an idea advanced by the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners.

An item unanimously passed by the Infrastructure, Innovation & Technology Committee earlier this month hopes to develop the large swath of land into a manufacturing base for “aerospace, aviation, defense, advanced manufacturing, maintenance, repair and overhaul, space technology, research and development, and other compatible industries.”

The item was sponsored by Commissioner Kionne McGhee, who has prioritized bringing jobs and industry to South Dade. It now heads for approval by the full county commission.

If approved, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava would be directed to begin planning for the hub, allow her to solicit contracts and to begin seeking federal and state dollars to assist the project.

“ This is a strategic opportunity to establish Miami-Dade as a nationally significant aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing hub,” Rick Miller, Executive Director of the South Florida Defense Alliance, told the committee.

Miller noted that Miami Dade College and Miami-Dade County Public Schools have expressed deep interest in developing the aerospace sector in the county.

The public school system already has two magnet schools focused on aerospace manufacturing, at Booker T. Washington Senior High School and Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School. Another aerospace magnet was recently approved in Homestead at the district’s Center for International Education, a short drive from the proposed site.

“ We are also seeing tangible industry interest, but companies require certainty regarding the infrastructure and development timelines,” said Miller. “ This resolution begins converting that opportunity into an actionable development plan.”

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The land was gifted to Miami-Dade County by the U.S. Air Force in 2004. The 601 acres of land is connected to the Homestead Air Force Base, and spent years abandoned after Hurricane Andrew devastated the area in 1992.

In 2024, the Florida Legislature designated many areas surrounding the Homestead Air Force Base as “Spaceport Territory,” in hopes of further developing the state’s space industry.

Urban Land Institute Report prepared for Miami-Dade County The proposed area for a potential aerospace manufacturing hub in South Dade.

In a report commissioned by the county, the Urban Land Institute said that county officials met several times throughout the year with the U.S. military, Space Florida, private companies and communities in the surrounding areas about the potential plans. The report (found here in the exhibits at the bottom) identifies potential issues with the site in regards to flooding and drainage, a limited external electrical supply and potential traffic issues caused by the "oversized loads" that could be built at the site for the aerospace industry.

A major hurdle would be at the roundabout at "Biscayne Drive/St. Nazaire Boulevard & SW 127th Avenue," said the report.

The report also reveals that the site, which was formerly part of the Homestead Air Force Base, is a federal Superfund site — an area with extremely high concentrations of dangerous pollutants. For that reason the site is restricted from ever having residential development, but it can be used as an industrial base. The Urban Land Institute report acknowledges that many parcels that make up the 601-acre plot have not received an environmental review, and have "very high likelihood of environmental concerns."

On the economic side, the idea for creating the aerospace manufacturing hub in South Dade is underpinned by a study released earlier this year by the Jorge M. Pérez Metropolitan Center at Florida International University that found developing the space industry in South Dade could represent a key economic opportunity.

The county’s fastest growing advanced manufacturing sector is Aerospace Product and Parts, the report found, having shown 161% job growth since 2017. The sector currently employs 2,884 workers in the county.