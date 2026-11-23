With more than a dozen counties under a state of emergency, state officials are deploying resources to South and Central Florida as residents and businesses continue assessing flood damage from recent torrential rains.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, appearing Monday in Brevard County, said state crews have conducted “muck and gut” work on 250 properties, removing soaked drywall and belongings to prevent homes from further deterioration.

"When you get that water there, there’s just nothing you can do," DeSantis said. “You’ve just got to muck and gut it and fix it.”

Emergency officials sent 90 pumps, 22 vacuum trucks, hundreds of workers and generators to flooded areas in Brevard, Broward, Indian River, Flagler, Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Volusia counties. Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Jared Perdue said responders in high-water vehicles carried out 500 rescues in areas where flooding impeded travel on roads and handed out 22,000 boxes of water, 7,500 ready-to-eat meals, 1,200 cleanup buckets and 1,300 tarps.

The St. Johns River is at record-breaking levels, topping 18 feet near Cocoa. The flooding follows a monthslong drought in most parts of the state.

“We were parched. Then to just have the heavens open with really biblical rain like this, it’s made it tough,” DeSantis said.

Scientists warn the flooding is part of a broader, accelerating trend driven by rising sea levels.

In Monday’s episode of State Affairs’ “Between the Lines With Dara Kam” podcast, Florida State University oceanographer Jeff Chanton said sea levels along Florida’s Gulf and South Atlantic coasts are rising about one centimeter a year, roughly an inch every two and a half years — a trend that is progressing faster than the global rate of three to four millimeters annually.

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The rising tides will cause increasingly frequent flooding from Miami to Tallahassee, said Chanton, a Robert O. Lawton Distinguished Professor awardee known as “the mud doctor.”

King tides, which contributed to flooding in Brevard County and shuttered schools in Broward County last week, stemmed from a convergence of factors including thermal expansion of warm autumn waters, the moon cycle, onshore winds and an offshore low-pressure system, according to Chanton.

Furthermore, South Florida’'s porous limestone bedrock allows seawater to rise directly through the ground and back up through storm sewers.

Thermal expansion and melting ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica also are driving long-term sea-level rise, said Chanton, whose research focuses on methane.

Rising seas pushing more saltwater into the Florida aquifer threaten the state’s drinking water supply, intensifying the urgency to continue Everglades restoration projects.

“As we pile up water in the Everglades, that will push saltwater out of the aquifer,” he said. “That little sand ridge that everyone lives on in South Florida, I think it's only 20 or 30 feet high at its maximum. So having a big pile of water in the Everglades will push fresh water through that sand pile and through the limestone and will buy us some more time by protecting us from saltwater intrusion through the aquifer.”

Addressing methane emissions from “point sources” such as leaks in natural gas pipelines and landfills is key to slowing the planet’s warming, said Chanton, who has spent decades studying peatlands

Although methane traps significantly more heat per molecule than carbon dioxide, it breaks down in the atmosphere in about 10 years — a fraction of the time for carbon dioxide to degrade. Cutting methane emissions from landfills would show results “in our lifetime,” Chanton said.

“I think the low-hanging fruit here is methane because we know what to do. We know it comes from point sources, and the fixes are reasonably priced and very effective,” he said.

Asked how he would advise Florida Gov.-elect Byron Donalds and legislative leaders about rising sea levels, Chanton said he would show them ice core records, temperature data and atmospheric gas measurements.

“Climate change is real,” he said. “I don’t see how I could fail to change their minds if they would listen.”

Dara Kam is the senior Statehouse reporter for State Affairs Florida. Reach her at dkam@stateaffairs.com or on X @TheDaraKam.