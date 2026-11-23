WLRN has partnered with PolitiFact to fact-check Florida politicians. The Pulitzer Prize-winning team seeks to present the true facts, unaffected by agenda or biases.

Even though Florida defied midterm trends to maintain Republican control, its incoming governor acknowledged that voters hit a breaking point over high living costs.

In a Nov. 8 interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” host Kristen Welker played Florida Gov.-elect Byron Donalds a clip of the state’s current Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, criticizing GOP candidates who blamed high gas prices on former President Joe Biden, instead of the Iran war.

Donalds challenged that claim.

“I didn’t really hear any Republicans trying to blame gas prices today on what the Biden team was doing,” he said, pivoting to oil shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

“I actually just read an article from The Wall Street Journal about this,” he said. “The insurance costs of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have gone up substantially, even though there’s more oil going through the strait today than there was pre-war.”

That’s misleading, and omits key context about oil flow in the region.

Donalds did not respond to PolitiFact’s request for more information. But he referenced The Wall Street Journal, which published an Oct. 20 story headlined, “More oil is now coming out of the Persian Gulf than before the Iran war.”

The article describes a single week in October during which more oil was transported through the Persian Gulf — which includes, but is not limited to, the Strait of Hormuz — compared with pre-war levels of about 23 million barrels per day, according to ship tracker Kpler.

It’s important to note that the region’s oil flows fluctuate, and different tracking organizations arrive at varying figures. And, as The Wall Street Journal story also notes, the average amount of oil passing through the strait itself remains below pre-war levels, refuting Donalds’ statement.

Skip York, an energy and global oil fellow at Rice University’s Center for Energy Studies, said there were several days in October when oil moving through the Gulf region reached over 20 million barrels per day, but the flow isn’t exceeding pre-conflict levels.

That traffic doesn’t mean the U.S.-Iran conflict is winding down or that operations in the strait have returned to normal, experts said. Instead, it’s driven by money: Oil traders and ship operators stand to profit massively if they are able to get oil through the strait to sell to international markets.

“What makes this remarkable is that we have seen increasing traffic through Hormuz even though the middle of the month saw a dramatic ramp-up of attempted Iranian interdictions (drone and missile attacks),” York said in an email. “In fact, about half of the vessels hit since the conflict started in March happened in the month of October.”

More oil is moving through Hormuz since war began, but below pre-war levels

During the week ending Oct. 18, The Wall Street Journal reported that overall Middle East oil flows, including shipments through Hormuz and alternative routes across the region, averaged more than 24 million barrels a day, surpassing pre-war levels of 23.3 million barrels a day, according to ship tracker Kpler.

The story says preliminary figures show Hormuz oil flows, including offshore transfers in the Gulf of Oman, “came to around 14 million barrels a day on average for the same period, or 82% of pre-war levels.”

Other data show that Strait of Hormuz traffic has remained below pre-war levels.

Vortexa, a data analytics company for global energy and freight markets, looked at all Middle East oil flows, which includes flows through the strait and exports from Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, the United Arab Emirates and Oman’s ports outside of the strait. For the same week ending Oct. 18, Vortexa found those flows reached 19.2 million barrels a day. That’s below the 24 million barrels that Journal cited, but marks some of the highest oil flows through the Persian Gulf since the war began.

The following week, Vortexa estimated that 15.1 million barrels of oil made it through the Gulf region per day, and 17.1 million barrels per day the week after that. In the Strait of Hormuz alone, the organization found that 9.2 million barrels of oil made it through each day in the week ending Oct. 18.

Reuters reported Nov. 3 that Gulf oil exports dipped in October from September, when exports were the ‌highest since the war started.

Vortexa found Middle East flows of crude and refined oil products averaged around 17.1 million barrels per day in October, according to Reuters, a drop from ‌18.9 million barrels per day in September. The figures could be revised upward slightly as tankers have ramped up efforts to avoid detection, and could be missing from official estimates.

Tanker Trackers, a maritime intelligence company that tracks oil shipments found that overall Middle East crude oil exports averaged around 18.7 million barrels per day in the week ending Nov. 5. During that time, the organization said 13.1 million barrels went through Hormuz, below pre-war levels.

Increased tanker traffic through the strait has to do with profit, not security

Heightened wartime oil traffic in the region shows charterers and boat operators are willing to take safety risks for big payouts.

“It’s the exact opposite of a success story,” said Clark Williams-Derry, an energy finance analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, who also pointed to attacks on ships traversing the strait hitting an all-time high in October. Any recovery in oil flows happened in spite of the volatile maritime environment, he said.

Some Gulf states, such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq, dropped the asking price for oil in order to lure back buyers who had been scared off by the war’s shipping risks in the strait or nearby waterways.

To capture profits from shipping oil from the Gulf to much higher-priced international markets, charterers (such as national oil companies that hire ships or tankers to transport oil) are paying astronomical daily freight rates of around $1 million a day, energy experts said.

“If you can move a million barrels of oil through the Strait, you can make tens of millions of dollars on a short-ish trip to Asia. Worth it to find a vessel that’s willing to take the risk,” Williams-Derry said.

The situation remains precarious. Movement through the strait could stall if fighting resumes and the expensive operation contributes to ongoing high prices at the pump.

Our ruling

Donalds said, “There’s more oil going through the Strait (of Hormuz) today than there was pre-war.”

In recent weeks, daily oil flows through the Persian Gulf region, which includes the Strait of Hormuz and alternative routes, have occasionally matched or exceeded pre-war levels, but it isn’t happening consistently.

The average amount of oil passing through the strait itself remains below pre-war levels.

Oil flows through the region, and the strait, remain lower than before the war began.

Gulf shipping routes are still dangerous, with tankers braving them for big payouts, not because of improved security.

Donalds’ statement contains an element of truth — regional oil flows have occasionally surpassed prewar levels — but it misleads in that wartime flows through the strait itself are lower than they were before the war. We rate it Mostly False.

PolitiFact Chief Correspondent Louis Jacobson contributed to this report.

Our Sources