Leaders of the world's largest economic powers are convening in Miami next month for the G20 Summit, marking the gathering's first return to the U.S. since 2009, and the first time Florida is hosting the global event.

On Dec. 14 and 15, the G20 Summit will take place at the Trump National Doral, a resort owned by the family of President Donald Trump, who will attend the conference alongside representatives from 18 other countries including China, Canada and the United Kingdom. The summit is meant to be a vehicle for world leaders to discuss global economics and geopolitical priorities.

The biggest questions still looming over the summit are whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will accept Trump's invitation to the event, the U.S. international trade war and the results of Brazil's recent election of leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva — whom Trump has yet to formally recognize as Brazil's legitimate leader.

Flávio Bolsonaro, Lula's right-wing opponent, fled Brazil after the election and has found refuge in Miami.

READ MORE: Brazilian Battle: Florida's pro-Lula expats, once a minority in hiding, are finding their voice

In the weeks leading up to the summit, Florida International University will host multiple satellite discussions and forums that will be open to the public. This will include events like the 2026 Transatlantic Forum on GeoEconomics on Friday, Dec. 11, which will touch on topics like international trade and AI.

" It's a significant moment for Miami, and I think more broadly for the international community. We've been working closely with our colleagues across the White House, Treasury, State Department, and Congress to support conversations surrounding the summit," said Brian Fonseca, director of FIU's Institute for Public Policy, during a press briefing on Monday in Miami.

FIU's foreign policy experts expect Latin America to play an outsized role in the G20 discussions, and South Florida's expatriate community will likely play a role in bringing attention to the region's priorities and concerns outside the convention halls.

" It'll be interesting to see how this community reacts to the presence of, you know, great communist leadership [like Putin]," said FIU international relations professor Eduardo Gamarra.

For local residents, motorists traveling in or around the city of Doral during the week of the summit should prepare for multiple dignitary motorcades and street closures affecting traffic in the area surrounding Trump Doral.