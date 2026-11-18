Coral restoration groups left scrambling earlier this year after state lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis backed out of a promised 10-year funding plan to save Florida’s imperiled reef now face a potentially bigger hurdle: Amendment 3.

With competition from local governments left with shrinking coffers expected to be fierce, scientists fear reefs will get pushed aside.

“ We knew it would be a challenging year with a new change in administration,” said Joanna Walczak, former chief of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s coral restoration program and now head of conservation for the Loggerhead Marinelife Center. ”So we knew this was an uphill battle anyway, and then there was that looming Amendment 3.”

READ MORE: Florida promised to restore a quarter of the state's reef by 2050. So where's the funding?

Passed overwhelmingly by voters, the tax cut measure will eliminate billions across the state, worrying local governments that depend on residential property taxes to pay for flood control, libraries, mosquito control and a host of other services including climate resilience improvements where reef restoration also looked for support.

At a reef symposium at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science this month, Walczak and other coral scientists met quietly with lawmaker’s representatives to discuss plotting out a new course. Some say state leaders need to look at saving reefs the same way they view Everglades restoration and rebrand the reef, the only barrier reef in North America, as America’s Reef. Miami Waterkeeper has also started a petition to send to lawmakers before December budget talks begin.

”We would not be coming to even have this conversation if the risk was not that high. It is dire at this point,” Walczak said. “If we do not get new corals back out on that structure that's still there, that structure is going to start eroding, and we are going to lose $8 billion in annual economic impact.”

When DeSantis launched the restoration effort in 2023, the plan set an ambitious goal to restore 25% of the reef by 2050. To do that, coral restoration programs around the state would need to ramp up nurseries, both offshore and in land-based labs, to grow and breed coral that could create a pipeline for the shrinking reef. The next phase of funding was intended to cover paying for staff at the larger operations.

Over the first three years, 14 groups received $28.5 million. The groups were as varied as the Florida Aquarium and University of Miami, to the Boy Scouts of America and Newfound Harbor Marine Institute, a 1960s-era seacamp perched on the southern tip of Big Pine Key.

At the Boy Scout’s Sea Base Brinton Environmental Center on Summerland Key, the money allowed the group to scale up its nursery, which also gives scouts a chance to outplant coral. That money is now expected to run out next year, said STEM director and fisheries biologist Abigail Clark.

“Without future funding, it will be very challenging for us to maintain our expanded coral nursery and restoration operations,” she said in an email.

Larry Lipsky / WLRN archives In the 1980s, stands of healthy elkhorn coral blanketed reefs off Key Largo. Last year they were declared functionally extinct, meaning remaining wild elkhorn are no longer capable of sustaining themselves.

Work was also complicated in the summer of 2023, just six months after DeSantis signed the executive order, when a marine heat wave slammed South Florida. Prolonged hot waters fried most staghorn coral being raised in nurseries and killed off most of the wild stands of endangered staghorn and elkhorn. Both corals, which grow at the top of the reef where they’re more vulnerable to heat stress, were declared functionally extinct in 2025.

“ The landscape has changed significantly both in the political sense, but also in the ecological sense and the workforce sense,” Walczak said.

After money was omitted from the budget this year, she said a small group of scientists started meeting monthly at Nova Southeastern University's National Coral Reef Institute to come up with a plan. They decided having a plan written into law, not unlike the federal Everglades Restoration Plan passed by Congress in 2000, would make it easier to secure ongoing funding.

But time is running out: the pipeline that produced coral babies is already outpacing small staffs, she said.

”We're at this stalled out spot where we have tons of corals ready to get out there, but no support to do it,” Walczak said. “We're talking an almost $30 million investment over the last three years in state resources that I don't want to say go to full waste, but we're going to lose all of those corals if we don’t have resources to put them out.”

She also worries about increased competition post Amendment 3, and whether a lawmaker in say Central Florida will be willing to spend on a reef in South Florida.

”We think it has a chance,” Walczak said, referring to other scientists. “But we recognize that we don't play in this arena very often. And so that's why we're building these relationships now to get better guidance on how to navigate whatever the future holds."

