As rain bands pummeled parts of Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties overnight Tuesday with epic downpours, massive coastal canals that drain inland neighborhoods swelled, sending billions of gallons of water out to sea.

In Broward County on the Cypress Creek Canal alone, flows climbed to about a million gallons a minute by 1 a.m. Wednesday and remained that high for more than 10 hours.

At a million gallons a minute, a city block would fill with 10 feet of water in about 15 minutes, said Tom Van Lent, a retired Everglades hydrologist who specialized in water flow across South Florida. An Olympic-sized swimming pool could be filled every 35 seconds. Moving that much floodwater, he calculated, would be like draining a foot of water from about six square miles.

“A million gallons per minute, it's like the national debt, you know? I know how much I have in my wallet, but I can't imagine that amount of money," he said. " It's a big number no matter how you look at it."

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And that’s just one canal. Billions more gallons flowed down the north and south New River canals; the HIllsboro and the West Palm Beach canals in Palm Beach County; and the Snake Creek and Biscayne canals in Miami-Dade County. Depending on the location, real-time information from the South Florida Water Management District’s publicly available database shows flow rates doubling and even tripling as rain pounded the region.

District engineers were still reviewing the data collected at canal spillways and pumps that help control flooding to confirm the readings, said district spokesman Jason Schultz.

This latest round of heavy rain is sure to complicate their work. Last week district governing board members, stunned by flooding from a storm at the start of November, asked for an after-action report on how the region’s primary flood control system is performing. The system handles flood waters from secondary systems from cities and local flood district that are also aging and often designed for much less flooding. They worry that with this quick start to an El Niño forecast to be one of the largest on record, South Florida is due for a dangerously wet dry season.

Broward County / The Miami Herald Floodgates along Tamiami Trail help move floodwaters from a conservation area to the north into the canal, which drains to Biscayne Bay.

According to district meteorologists, a complex weather system unfolded over South Florida. As a warm front pushed north, it set the stage for heavy rain. The front’s shifting boundary made predicting the location of heavy rain more difficult. Forecasters on Monday called for a good chance of two to four inches of rain, but just a 10% chance of higher amounts. With extreme events like these 500-year storms, district meteorologists say models are unavailable to forecast so much rainfall.

Overnight, Tuesday the skies opened up. Heavy rain lashed western Broward, with initial radar estimates calculating nearly 16 inches pounding West Hollywood by about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Later in the day, observations provided by the National Weather Service’s Miami Office lowered totals to over 12 inches in South Plantation and 10 inches or more and in Northwest Hollywood — still a whopping amount.

Other neighborhoods in Plantation and Lauderhill also received more than ten inches in just 24 hours with parts of western Broward, from Parkland to Cooper City, topping five inches between Tuesday and Wednesday by about noon.

In advance of the rain, the water management district began lowering canals. But with so much rain so quickly, district officials pivoted to emergency operations on Wednesday. They authorized the move under a state of emergency issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis for the earlier storm, which storm dumped more than 19 inches on parts of Palm Beach County in just 12 hours.

The flooding should come as no surprise. When South Florida’s regional flood system was designed decades ago, Van Lent said engineers contemplated much smaller storms and no sea level rise. While design capacity varied by structure, depending on the value of property being protected, he said engineers typically designed for moderately infrequent storms expected every ten or 20 years.

”This was designed in the '50s, and they really just went by the cookbook,” he said.

Now as heavy rains and sea rise driven by climate change increase, the system is getting maxed out more frequently, especially at coastal structures. Another king tide is forecast to arrive this weekend, with moderate coastal flooding possible in Lake Worth and minor flooding in Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

”Where they are running into problems on the coastal structures is that they assumed a sea level to get this water out that's now gone up,” Van Lent said, meaning flood water that used to rely on gravity to push it out to sea now needs to be pumped. But even that may not fully fix problems.

“That only addresses the issue of higher sea levels. It doesn't really help you that much if the amount of rain you got far exceeds the design capacity,” he said.

In a way, the district has been a victim of its own success, stretching a flood system covering 16 counties and designed for 2 million people to its limits across an area now populated by over 9 million.

“It is true that these canals, and the [Central & South Florida food control] project has been over-performing,” Van Lent said. “But there's always gonna be a storm that you won't be able to handle. There's gonna be too much traffic for the road.”

The National Weather Service's Miami office reported preliminary radar estimates showed an intense rain band hammered western Broward County overnight Tuesday. / National Weather Service The National Weather Service's Miami office reported preliminary radar estimates showed an intense rain band hammered western Broward County overnight Tuesday.

That’s now happened twice in a month. When rain slammed Palm Beach County earlier this month, flood waters were so high on the Earman River that water overtopped a flood gate just west of the Intracoastal and flowed around it.

Last year, district staff warned in its most recent report on flood resilience that the system, originally designed with flood risk of less than 4% every year, now stands at 20% the vulnerable areas. Over the next five years, the report said nearly 40 water control structures, including canals, pumps and flood basins, will fail to meet their required level of service. The cost to upgrade or replace them will likely cost more than $11 billion.

A resilience plan now underway includes more than 100 projects , including several of the flood control structures slammed by heavy rain this week in Broward. But only five have been completed and are located far from the coast along the southern edge of Lake Okeechobee and near stormwater treatment marshes south of sugarcane fields in Broward County

Also, completing that work will likely become more difficult with the passage of Amendment 3, the property tax cut backed by the state legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis and overhwhelmingly approved by voters.

According to a state report prepared for lawmakers over the summer, the cut is expected to eliminate $415 million from the district’s budget over just the next five years. Only about a fifth of the projects in the district’s resilience plan have been fully funded, even as rising sea levels and more intense rain fueled by climate change is expected to worsen flooding.

“ As we have been discussing the past few years,” district executive director Drew Bartlett told the governing board last week, “the biggest budgetary challenge the district faces remains the necessary rebuilding and adapting of our 60-plus-year-old flood control system.”

