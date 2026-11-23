The interim Haitian government has struck a deal with El Salvador to build new prisons in gang-ravaged Haiti — and many human rights activists are alarmed.

Under the agreement, a Salvadoran and a Haitian firm (as yet not identified) will construct three prisons, presumably similar to maximum-security lockups in El Salvador, like the controversial CECOT.

Haitian Justice Minister Patrice Pélissier praises the CECOT model as a way to combat the violent gangs that rule most of Haiti today. But the mega-prison has been widely condemned for brutal human rights violations — especially when it housed Venezuelan migrants deported by the Trump administration last year.

“We're very apt to see [in Haiti] what we saw in El Salvador and continue to see taking place within [its] prisons — torture, all kinds of abuse, on top of due process issues," said Enrique Roig, former Deputy Assistant Secretary in the State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, who has documented the Salvadoran abuses.

"Because Haiti's justice system is so weak, there's a big chance you'll have lots of innocent people get caught up in this, with the government targeting lots of individuals who aren't gang members but they just want to throw in prison.

"It’s unfortunate to see them go down this route.”

That's especially true, Roig said, because the apparent focus on severe incarceration methods "does little if anything to address the root causes of the gang recruitment in Haiti, just as it hasn't in El Salvador."

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International human rights organizations — including Human Rights Watch, Human Rights First and Amnesty International — have issued reports in recent years highly critical of the CECOT and other Salvadoran prisons.

Authoritarian Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has also come under censure for his mano duro, or iron fist, anti-gang crackdown. Critics say has led to a Bukele dictatorship in El Salvador, including the subversion of democratic institutions and the jailing of dissidents.

About 2% of El Salvador's population is estimated to be behind bars, many convicted with little or no due process.

Even so, Bukele has won wide applause for neutralizing El Salvador’s once omnipotent gangs. And now he’s deployed 2,500 troops to help fight Haiti’s gangs — making him very popular with Haitians who have suffered a decade of murder, kidnapping, rape, robbery and refugee displacement at the hands of criminal groups who many say are their country's de facto government today.

Three Salvadoran soldiers were killed last Friday in a confrontation with Haiti's gangs.

During mass demonstrations on the streets of Port-au-Prince in support of the Salvadoran troop offensive, many Haitians shouted, "Viv Bukele!" — or, Long live Bukele.