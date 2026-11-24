After widespread technology disruptions to banking and air travel, some people are pointing to Project 2025.

“Just a reminder that what’s happening with the (Federal Aviation Administration) is planned and deliberate,” a TikTok narrator said.

A Facebook page from a group called The Democratic Coalition shared a photo of people lining up at what looks like an airport with text that said, “Remember, destroying the FAA is part of Project 2025.” Other posts on Facebook and Instagram make similar claims.

When major U.S. banks experienced widespread outages Nov. 16, social media users again invoked Project 2025.

“The bank outages make sense after the FAA grounding if you are aware of project 2025,” said David Ross Lawn, a digital creator with more than 600,000 followers, in a Nov. 16 Facebook post. “Banks were next in line on the agenda. They’re doing a speed run of Project 2025 because of the Blue Tsunami,” a reference to Democratic wins in the 2026 midterm elections.

Project 2025 was a presidential transition project led by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank. The 900-page manual recommends detailed policies following a 2024 Republican presidential victory.

While some Project 2025 goals line up with descriptions in the social media posts, the posts also overstate what the project proposed. These goals do not have much to do with explanations offered for outages and the ground stop.

The nationwide ground stop, and what Project 2025 says about the FAA

The FAA’s Nov. 13 ground stop, which lasted about five hours, stemmed from the deployment of a new router in El Dorado, Arkansas, that caused “excessive data flooding the systems,” the FAA said.

Project 2025 would not “destroy” the FAA, as social posts claimed, but it would fundamentally reshape it. It recommends that the agency operate more like a business, reshape its funding sources and run separately from the Transportation Department.

The Trump administration hasn’t proposed restructuring the agency as the project outlines.

After the recent tech disruptions, multiple social media videos also pointed to pages 632 to 635 as evidence that Project 2025 aims to privatize certain parts of the FAA.

Aviation expert Edward Booth told PolitiFact that air traffic control services are already significantly privatized, with more than 50% of U.S. control towers run by private contractors. Booth drew a distinction between privatization and user fees for air traffic control services, which Project 2025 proposes.

“For nearly 100 years, all pilots in the U.S. have received (air traffic control) services free of charge,” Booth said. “Fuel and airline ticket taxes fund the system. Project 2025 urges charging fees for use of the system.”

Project 2025 says that at a minimum, the Air Traffic Organization should be separated from the FAA. The ATO is in charge of providing airspace navigation services to all of the U.S. and large portions of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and the Gulf of Mexico.

“Organizations such as the FAA whose sole responsibility is public safety should be fully auditable and led by experts in their field or industry with oversight from DOT leadership,” page 633 of Project 2025 says.

It also calls for “completely restructuring the FAA’s funding system.” Instead of using taxes from aviation users, as it currently does, Project 2025 proposes that the FAA charge fees for air traffic services and issue long-term revenue bonds for major projects. Currently, the majority of the FAA’s funding comes from a trust fund that draws from taxes on domestic flight tickets, air cargo, plane fuel and other things.

Booth said Congress has consistently rejected direct user fees for air traffic control services. He predicted that if such fees are imposed, many general aviation pilots would not pay the fees and would fly without the air traffic control services.

After the ground stop, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed Congress for failing to approve more funding for new technology, such as upgrading the telecommunication systems; the Trump administration said Nov. 17 it is seeking $50 billion more, on top of $12.5 billion that Congress approved in 2025.

Project 2025 aim to restructure the U.S. banking system?

JPMorgan Chase said it had longer than usual service times on Nov. 16 because of technical issues. A Chase spokesperson told CBS News that its services experienced a technical bug, not a cyber issue.

Bank of America customers also reported technical issues that day, but the bank told CBS the system was operating normally.

After the tech outages impacted banks and the FAA, a social media user connected the disruptions with Project 2025’s proposals. He said Project 2025 wants to “reshape federal banking oversight, consolidate regulatory functions and roll back major financial regulations.”

Project 2025 calls for restructuring the financial regulatory system. Chapter 22 supports legislation to merge the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the National Credit Union Administration and the Federal Reserve’s non-monetary supervisory and regulatory functions. It also calls for policymakers to create new charters for financial firms that reduce regulations, with these charters replacing government regulation.

In chapter 24, it recommends that neither interest rates nor the supply of money be controlled by the government. The Federal Reserve would be effectively abolished, and the Department of the Treasury would largely limit itself to handling the government’s money.

Will Ragland, vice president of research for the advocacy department at the left-leaning Center for American Progress, told PolitiFact that Project 2025 sought to restructure banking in the U.S., including eliminating some Dodd-Frank protections; Fannie and Freddie conservatorships, the Federal Reserve’s dual mandate and lender of last resort lending, and eliminating the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

“However, from what I’ve observed the Trump administration has really only made progress to date on gutting the (Consumer Financial Protection Bureau) and a more lenient approach to regulatory enforcement and investigations writ large,” Ragland said. “While I think Project 2025 sought to restructure banking in a big way, I don’t think it or the (Consumer Financial Protection Bureau) being gutted had anything to do with the outages we’re seeing.”

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