"Dance is like a painting; the woman is the picture, the man is the frame."

By all accounts, the original author of that oft-repeated platitude is unknown; and, maybe, it's just as well.

Choreographer Nathalia Arja says the role of men in dance is so much more than that — and she should know; she was with Miami City Ballet for 18 years, including six when she was a Principal Dancer.

"I want to challenge the idea that masculinity is one singular narrative," says Arja, who has now turned her talents toward full-time choreography.

Her new piece, titled Magnitude, makes its premiere during this year's edition of "Men Who Dance."

Since 2020, the annual festival — which bills itself as the largest all-male dance festival in the United States — has brought together artists from South Florida, across the country and around the world.

READ MORE: 'An exciting new chapter' for Miami City Ballet

The festival prides itself on challenging the stereotypes attached to male dancers; including the misguided view that their primary function is as a hoister of ballerinas.

Arja's piece — set to music by composer Philip Glass and featuring six male Miami City Ballet dancers — has two movements.

The first showcases athleticism and strength. But in the second movement, the focus shifts.

"I said 'You guys are not just power. You're not just lifting us. You are also vulnerability. You can be soft'," she says.

"So I told them, 'Power and vulnerability can coexist together.' And this is what I want the audience to see."

Along with the Miami City Ballet dancers, South Florida companies appearing during this year's "Men Who Dance" include Dance NOW! Miami, Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami, Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida and Syncopate Dance Collective.

The 2026 program will also showcase artists from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

International participants announced for the festival include Ballet Nacional del Sodre, Cisne Negro of Brazil, Compañía Nacional de Danza de México and Argentina’s Tropilla Malambo.

In addition, tango champion twins German and Nico Filipelli will return to "Men Who Dance" following a two-year absence.

IF YOU GO:

WHAT: Men Who Dance Festival 2026

WHERE: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 29 at 3 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION:

https://www.browardcenter.org