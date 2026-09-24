Scam alert: Miami-Dade Tax Collector warns of unofficial third-party appointment sites

Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez is warning local residents against fraudulent online booking services after people began arriving at tax offices with invalid confirmations from third-party websites like ZipAppointments.com.

The unofficial platforms trick residents into paying fees and providing sensitive personal information for appointments that do not exist within the county's official system.

“Ending fraud and protecting residents are priorities for me,” said Fernandez in a statement. “No family should give away personal information, pay an outside website, or take time off work for an appointment that does not exist in our system."

"ZipAppointments is not an official channel of the Miami-Dade County Tax Collector, and neither is any other outside appointment website. Please do not use them to schedule services with us," he said.

Actual appointments must be booked directly through the official county website at mdctaxcollector.gov by selecting the "Appointments" option.

Residents who have already booked through ZipAppointments or any other third-party platform are strongly advised to call the Tax Collector’s Office at 305-375-5448 to verify their visit before heading to an office location.

“We are working to put an end to fraudulent appointments and make sure residents have a clear, reliable way to reach their Tax Collector’s Office,” Fernandez said. “When in doubt, come to us directly.”