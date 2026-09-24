Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office take suspect in custody following shots fired at Miami airport

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a shooting incident near Miami International Airport that drew national media attention.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office reported that its Airport District deputies responded to reports of shots fired at about 4:05 p.m. near 4200 NW 21st Street. The Miami Herald reported the shooting occurred near Door 13 at MIA.

According to investigators, Francisco Ivan Mendiola discharged several rounds toward a nearby garbage container. Responding deputies located Mendiola shortly after arriving at the scene and took him into custody without further incident.

Charges against Mendiola were not immediately lodged by authorities as detectives continue their investigation.

No injuries were reported, and authorities confirmed that the situation was quickly contained.

