Miami-Dade shifts $5 million to cash-flush agency while other departments struggle

Miami-Dade County’s marathon budget hearing Thursday night was a rollercoaster of discussions and high tensions, but one last-minute cash infusion raised more than a few eyebrows.

County Commission Chair Anthony Rodriguez shifted $5 million in taxpayer funds to the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) in a budget cycle when parks and transit funding are getting thinner. The nonprofit GMCVB already had $37 million from local hotel taxes, and this extra infusion pushed by Rodriguez brings their total taxpayer funding to $42 million.

Some fellow commissioners criticized the move because the tourism agency recently gifted Rodriguez’s political committee 11 skybox seats at Hard Rock Stadium during the FIFA World Cup. The Miami Herald reported in July that Rodriguez's PAC accepted the seats which were valued at $38,500.

Even as critics said this put a bad look on the county at a time when it is financially strapped, Rodriguez argued this would boost tourism by attracting large-scale events to Miami.

Despite the backlash, the commission voted, 8-4, to give the

GMCVB $5 million.

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