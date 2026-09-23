Broward County says it will take over fire rescue services instead of Sheriff’s Office

Broward County will end its partnership with its Sheriff’s Office for fire rescue services. Instead, the county will take over when the agreement ends in 2028.

Broward Sheriff’s Office has been providing fire rescue services to the county since 2003. That contract has been renewed every five years since then without incident — until now.

Budget disputes and cost overruns in recent years have soured the relationship between the county and the sheriff. Last year, the sheriff appealed the county’s budget asking for $70 million more than what the county offered.

Broward County is also weighing whether to end its contracts with BSO for services provided at Port Everglades and the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

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