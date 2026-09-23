Hialeah to extend property-tax relief program for seniors

Hialeah Mayor Bryan Calvo on Wednesday is set to announce the continuation and expansion of the City of Hialeah’s Senior Homeowner Relief Program, city officials said.

Calvo will outline plans to extend targeted property-tax relief for qualifying senior residents through the FY2027 budget process. Initially launched earlier this year, the initiative aims to ease the financial burden on older homeowners living on fixed incomes while carefully safeguarding revenues needed for essential municipal services.

Under the updated proposal, the program will not only extend tax relief through next year but will also establish a framework allowing the city to review and consider extending the program on an annual basis moving forward.

"The Senior Homeowner Relief Program was created to deliver immediate financial peace of mind to our community’s most vulnerable residents," city officials said in a statement ahead of Wednesday morning's press conference.

The program's expansion is part of the administration’s effort to keeping Hialeah affordable for long-time senior residents at a time when they are facing rising cost-of-living expenses.

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