Fall tides expected to bring coastal flooding to South Florida this weekend

A full moon and fall king tides are expected to bring flooding up and down the South Florida coast over the next few days.

In a briefing Friday, the National Weather Service’s Miami office said to expect minor flooding twice a day with the annual tides. Saturday high tides arrive at about 8 a.m. in Lake Worth and Port Everglades and about 9:30 a.m. at Virginia Key.

Evening tides are expected about 8:30 p.m in Palm Beach and Broward counties and 9:30 p.m. in Miami-Dade County.

High tides in Monroe County arrive a little over an hour later than Miami.

READ MORE: The trillion-dollar hidden threat from climate change: rising groundwater

Over the next couple months, meteorologists expect flooding to continue with each new and full moon cycle through the end of November.

With climate change pushing sea levels about eight inches higher today than in 1950, fall tides now routinely flood coastal areas. According to the Florida Climate Center, waters around Virginia Key have risen an inch every three years just over the last de. That translates to about six inches of sea rise for coastal Miami between 1985 and 2016, with the pace doubling in just the last decade.

By 2040, climate scientists expect water levels around Miami to reach more than a foot higher than in 2000.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

