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Jewish Community Services CEO Miriam Singer honored with 2026 Monsignor Walsh Award

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published September 25, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT
Jewish Community Services of South Florida President & CEO Miriam Singer on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, was named the recipient of the 2026 Monsignor Walsh Outstanding Human Services Professional Award by United Way Miami.
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Jewish Community Services of South Florida
Jewish Community Services of South Florida President & CEO Miriam Singer on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, was named the recipient of the 2026 Monsignor Walsh Outstanding Human Services Professional Award by United Way Miami.

Jewish Community Services of South Florida President & CEO Miriam Singer on Friday was named the recipient of the 2026 Monsignor Walsh Outstanding Human Services Professional Award by United Way Miami.

The prestigious award highlights Singer’s long-standing commitment to improving the local community.

"Every day, extraordinary people like Miriam strengthen our community through compassion, leadership, and service," JCS officials said in a statement.

The non-profit noted that "this well-deserved honor recognizes her visionary leadership and dedication to creating opportunity and making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families across Miami-Dade County."

The recognition also highlights a century-long relationship between the two non-profit organizations. JCS recognized United Way Miami as "a treasured 100 year JCS partner" that continues to play a vital role in supporting local human services initiatives.

Singer was officially recognized at United Way Miami’s 2026 Celebration of Impact Awards on Friday in Coconut Grove.

The event spotlights exceptional volunteers, community leaders, and changemakers whose collective efforts drive progress throughout the region.

Singer is one of five people being honored in different categories. See the list of other honorees here.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
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