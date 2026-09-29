Forecasters say king tide flooding should begin to subside

The Miami office of the National Weather Service now expects king tide flooding to begin subsiding after Tuesday night's high tides.

High tides along the east coast are forecast between about 10:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m., with flooding occurring up to two hours before and after tides. For tide forecasts, click here.

Minor flood risks will remain on Wednesday for parts of Palm Beach County and the southwest Gulf coast, the weather service said.

READ MORE: The trillion-dollar hidden threat from climate change: rising groundwater

Even routine king tides now bring flooding thanks to sea level rise that has increased around Florida about eight inches since the 1950s. This past week’s fall king tides were worsened by inshore winds. Heavy rainfall Tuesday compounded flooding on many streets in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, with a flood advisory issued before noon for downtown Miami and Miami Beach, the weather service said on X.

Meteorologists expect flooding to return through November during king tide cycles with each new and full moon.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

