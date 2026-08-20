Judge rules Deerfield Beach amendment can stay, voters to decide the future of elections

A Broward judge struck down a legal challenge to a referendum that allows voters to decide if Deerfield Beach will cancel its next two municipal elections. The referendum, if approved, would cancel the March 2027 and March 2029 municipal elections and extend the terms of the current commission by 20 months.

Earlier this year, the city's charter review board recommended the change because it would push elections into November of even numbered years, increasing voter turnout.

Two potential candidates for the city commission in 2027, Dan Herz and Wayne Adams sued the city arguing that extending the current commission terms violates the city's term limits law. Two commissioners, Ben Preston and Michael Hudak would have been barred from running again in March 2027.

Herz and Adams had filed an emergency motion for an injunction to prevent the referendum from appearing on the ballot, but that was denied by Broward Circuit Judge Carlos Rodriguez.

Whatever voters choose could also have an impact on the city's decision earlier this year to cut ties with the Broward Sheriff's Office and stand up its own city-run police and fire rescue department.

That decision passed with a slim 3-2 vote in January, and Hudak was one of its supporters. Adams and Herz have been vocal opponents of the decision.

Should the March 2027 election remain and Adams and Herz win, the commission would be 3-2 against cutting ties with BSO. If voters elect to shift the election to November 2028, the city's police and fire rescue departments are expected to be up and running in September 2027, and it would be too late to go back to BSO.

READ MORE: Deerfield Beach cuts ties with the Broward Sheriff's Office

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