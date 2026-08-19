Following primary victory, Wasserman Schultz credits her experience, rejects 'fringe left socialism'

Following her controversial primary election victory on Tuesday night, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz on Wednesday credited her win to her long experience in Congress and ability to draw a cross-section of voters from every demographic in Florida's newly drawn 20th district.

In a wide-ranging interview with CNN, Wasserman Schultz, 59, harshly rejected democratic socialist candidates and their promotion of "fringe left socialism."

Wasserman Schultz entered the new district after Gov. Ron DeSantis successfully pushed for new congressional maps intended to boost President Trump’s midterm election prospects.

Wasserman-Schultz, who is white, carried 45% of the Democratic primary vote on Tuesday night — despite receiving harsh criticism from Broward County Black Democrats and top statewide Democrats — for moving to the district after the map was redrawn. She previously served Florida's 25th district. All her primary opponents were Black.

READ MORE: Wasserman Schultz wins Fla.'s 20th District amid outcry over Black representation in South Florida

Former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness received 23%, progressive challenger Elijah Manley received 14%, former U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who resigned her seat earlier this year amid an ethics scandal, received 9% and former 2 Live Crew rapper Luther Campbell received 8%. She will face Republican nominee, businessman Brent Andersen, in the November general election in a district that heavily favors a Democrat.

She told CNN that she won the primary, in part, by winning more votes than the other candidates in the top 10 Black-majority precincts. The newly configured district includes predominantly Black communities in central and western Broward County.

She attributed the support among a plurality of voters to her long record in office and focus on local priorities.

"They know me and I know them," she said.

"Yes, representation matters. I argued that, but experience matters as well," she said in reference to running in a district historically represented by a Black elected official.

Economic focus over foreign policy

When asked about intra-party divisions over foreign policy —specifically U.S. support for Israel — Wasserman Schultz, who is Jewish, argued that voters in her district are primarily focused on daily living expenses rather than international affairs.

"Really, nobody talked to me on the doors or the phones, about Israel," she said. "In the district that I hope to be elected to represent in November, they care about having representatives that go to Washington to make their life more affordable. That's what I'm going to be stay focused on like a laser every single day."

"People told me that they wanted a representative who would go to bat for them, who would fight for them like they knew I have, who would stand up and fight to bring costs down in gas and groceries and health care and housing, who had a proven record of delivering resources," she said.

Rejection of DSA and 'fringe left'

Asked about the emergence of successful candidates with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party — the Democratic Socialists of America — Wasserman Schultz distanced herself from the DSA and their messaging.

"I reject the DSA. I reject the fringe left socialism that they are promoting. And, frankly, people across South Florida, voters across South Florida repeatedly reject that. You can see that in the election results here in congressional districts and in state legislative districts across the state."

She was pressed about her support for state Rep. Angie Nixon, who stunningly won the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate special election, defeating retired Army Lt. Col Alexander Vindman. Nixon joined the DSA in June but was not endorsed by the group.

"Are you supportive of her candidacy?" asked CNN host Boris Sanchez.

"I have not had a chance to talk to Representative Nixon about the issues, and including those surrounding the Middle East," she said. "She's a state legislator. Quite frankly, most state legislators don't spend a whole lot of time on foreign policy, so we have pretty significant disagreements on a number of different issues."

"But her victory last night was impressive, and I look forward to having an opportunity to talk with her."