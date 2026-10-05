As flu season approaches, here's why you should you get your vaccine now

With flu season right around the corner, health officials are encouraging people to get their annual vaccines as soon as possible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone six months and older get a flu shot every year, with rare exceptions for health concerns.

Vaccination is especially important for people at higher risk of serious complications. That includes adults 65 and older and people with chronic conditions, such as heart disease, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and diabetes, according to the CDC.

The vaccine can reduce the risk of getting Influenza, being hospitalized and dying from flu-related complications, officials say. It can also make the illness less severe for people who get sick after being vaccinated.

Florida has seen an increase in emergency department visits in the past three weeks, according to the state's health Flu Review from the week of Sept. 20-26.

Michael Teng, an associate professor in the University of South Florida's Health Division of Allergy and Immunology, said now is a good time to get vaccinated as the season "ramps up."

Cases typically shoot up in December, Teng said, but sometimes the season can come as early as November and has lingered through April.

"Right now is a better time to vaccinate against the virus," he said.

Getting vaccinated before cases rise, he said, gives the immune system time to respond before someone is exposed to the virus.

"If you do it too late, flu season has already started, and you may already have gotten exposed to the virus," Teng said.

It takes about two weeks after vaccination for the body to develop protective antibodies, according to the CDC.

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During the 2024-25 flu season, the CDC estimated vaccination prevented about 10 million flu illnesses, 5 million medical visits, 180,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 deaths nationwide.

Flu vaccines are updated each year based on predictions about which influenza strains will circulate. Teng said health officials meet in the spring to select the strains, giving manufacturers time to produce vaccines over the summer.

"There are some cases when the vaccines don't quite match and the efficacy is a little bit lower," he said. "But in general, they're pretty good about predicting what's going to come up."

The 2026-27 vaccines are designed to protect against three influenza viruses, including two influenza A strains and one influenza B strain.

For older adults, several flu vaccines are specifically designed to produce a stronger immune response. Some contain a higher dose of antigen, while others use an ingredient called an adjuvant to stimulate the immune system, Teng said.

One new option this year was made specifically for adults aged 50 or older.

An mRNA vaccine — coined mFLUSIVA — was made by Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Aug. 5.

Teng said older adults are among the groups at highest risk for severe influenza infection but everyone should consider vaccination.

"It's really good to protect yourself with a flu vaccine," Teng said. "Super simple, you know, you can get it in most places at your local pharmacy and it should be covered as well."

Flu vaccines are available through doctors' offices, pharmacies, health departments, urgent care centers and some workplaces and schools.

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